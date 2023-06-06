Willmar Public Schools to survey of district residents

WILLMAR — Willmar Public Schools plan to conduct a phone survey of the community, beginning Wednesday.

A random sample of the school district residents will be contacted, beginning Wednesday, June 7, according to a news release from Assistant Superintendent Bill Adams.

The school district includes the communities of Blomkest , Kandiyohi , Pennock and Willmar.

The Morris Leatherman Co., a national survey research firm located in Minneapolis, will be conducting the survey of district residents' views.

The survey company’s caller ID is “Morris Leatherman Company” and phone numbers used will have a (651) or (507) area code.

All individual responses will be confidential, and summaries of responses will be shared only with Willmar Public Schools.

Residents on a “Do not call” list could still get calls. The list does not apply to calls made for research, such as phone surveys.

