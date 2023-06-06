99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar Public Schools to survey of district residents

Willmar Public Schools will be surveying its residents starting Wednesday, June 7. The random sample phone survey will be conducted by the Morris Leatherman Co. of Minneapolis.

3042298+willmar-public-schools-logo.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:30 PM

WILLMARWillmar Public Schools plan to conduct a phone survey of the community, beginning Wednesday.

A random sample of the school district residents will be contacted, beginning Wednesday, June 7, according to a news release from Assistant Superintendent Bill Adams.

The school district includes the communities of Blomkest , Kandiyohi , Pennock and Willmar.

The Morris Leatherman Co., a national survey research firm located in Minneapolis, will be conducting the survey of district residents' views.

The survey company’s caller ID is “Morris Leatherman Company” and phone numbers used will have a (651) or (507) area code.

ADVERTISEMENT

All individual responses will be confidential, and summaries of responses will be shared only with Willmar Public Schools.

Residents on a “Do not call” list could still get calls. The list does not apply to calls made for research, such as phone surveys.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Mud runs were part of the fun when the Appleton OHV Park was host to the annual Rolling Thunder event earlier this year.
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR offers free access for ATV riders on state trails this weekend
June 06, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Prairie Winds Concert Band
Arts and Entertainment
Prairie Winds Concert Band's annual summer concert series set to kick off
June 06, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
3335020+lunch2.jpg
Local
Free school meals available for kids this summer in Willmar through Aug. 25
June 06, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.003.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinal girls eye gold
June 06, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE sophomore Hayden Sobiech reacts after scoring the go-ahead run during a Section 6A playoff game against New York Mills on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Another big win for BBE Jaguars
June 05, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Paynesville boys finish 7th at Section 6A tournament
June 05, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson/KMS senior Hunter LeClair keeps a rally going during his No. 1 singles match in the Section 3A team semifinals against LQPV/D-B on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Redwood Falls.
Prep
Boys tennis: Braves proud to be headed to state tournament
June 05, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne