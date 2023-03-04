Willmar Public Schools videos illustrate ways students are included in school day

WILLMAR — Both students use the same phrase, “I feel like I belong,” in a video about their experiences at Willmar Public Schools .

The student video was the first in a series to be released this winter and spring by the school district.

In a second video a Willmar couple describe the way their daughter with special needs is accepted by her elementary school classmates.

The videos about student and family experiences in Willmar’s schools are intended to help people learn a little more about the school district.

Students Allie Rosendahl and Abdirahman Halane shared their experiences at Willmar Senior High and Middle schools.

Jamie and Jenny Groen spoke about the acceptance their six children have found attending Willmar’s public schools.

The district posted both videos on its website, willmar.k12.mn.us , and on the Willmar Public School District page on Facebook. The Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce featured them in its weekly email newsletter.

Superintendent Jeff Holm has said the district needs to do a better job of telling its story, and this is part of that effort. He said the videos could be used by businesses in recruiting new employees, too.

Assistant Superintendent Bill Adams said it’s important for the district to share its story and “to provide factual information about what’s truly happening in our school system.”

Willmar Senior High School senior Allie Rosendahl smiles after singing happy birthday to a classmate during David Runia's Advance Placement Calculus class on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Captivate Media & Consulting of Golden Valley shot and edited the videos. Two more videos will be released later, showing staff and teacher experiences.

Allie and Abdirahman

The stars of the student video, Allie, 18, and Abdirahman, 13, said they’ve found Willmar’s schools to be welcoming.

“People are nice and kind around here,” said Abdirahman, an eighth-grader. He was born in Africa and came to this country as a baby.

In the video, he described Willmar’s schools: “I love how it’s not so big, but it’s not so small that it suffocates you.”

Abdirahman has acted as a tour guide for students who would soon be attending the Middle School.

Abdirahman Halane, an eighth-grader at Willmar Middle School, listens to Spanish instructor Kendra Kvebak during a school day on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“It made me feel like a mentor or guide to the kids; it’s a nice feeling,” he said in the video.

His favorite subject is science, and he participates in Knowledge Bowl. He likes to read “pretty much anything” and isn’t choosy whether the reading is “on screen or in real life.”

His goal is to study science, and he is thinking of going to college in Europe where it might be cheaper, and he could learn another language.

Allie, a senior, plans to attend South Dakota State University and study to be a physical therapist. She has played volleyball and basketball at the high school.

In the video, she talked about the opportunities available in Willmar. “There’s many classes available here for anybody who has different interests,” she said. “Those classes still get to be normal size, because there’s enough kids here who want to pursue those opportunities.”

Willmar Middle School eighth-grader Abdirahman Halane works on an assignment during Kendra Kvebak's Spanish class on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Willmar Senior High School seniors Allie Rosendahl, left, and Hailie Smith chat during David Runia's Advanced Placement Calculus class on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

She talked about volunteering to help special needs students in their gym class in the video.

In an interview, Allie said she likes volunteering and makes every effort to go to class. She’s noticed that when a volunteer is missing, “it really affects” the student they work with.

Allie and Abdirahman said they felt supported by their school communities, including students and teachers.

“I’m very proud to be a part of Willmar,” Allie said to close the video.

The Groen family

Jenny and Jamie Groen tried to choose the educational setting they thought would be best for each of their six children.

Willmar Senior High School senior Allie Rosendahl chats with classmates in Lyle Hovland's Psychology 2 classroom on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The children attended a variety of private schools in the Willmar area, but when they adopted their daughter Angelina, who has cerebral palsy, they chose Willmar Public Schools. It had been a long adoption process to bring her from Haiti, and Angelina was kindergarten age when she arrived.

Three other of the children are adopted from Haiti, too. Jamie is the director of Children of the Promise, a nonprofit organization that works to help and support families in Haiti. The Groens lived there for a time.

Jenny works with Arrive Ministries, which works in refugee resettlement and building cross-cultural relationships.

They grew up in Willmar and moved back to their hometown after about a decade living in California and Haiti. “Once you have kids, it’s easier to be closer to your network,” Jamie said. “Both of our parents are still here, and that’s always a grounding feature.”

Willmar Middle School eighth-grader Abdirahman Halane, left, talks with classmate Jaedyn Froehlich during Kendra Kvebak's Spanish class on Tuesday, Jan, 31, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Willmar Middle School eighth-grader Abdirahman Halane sits alone in an independent reading period at the school on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

They found that Willmar had changed during their absence. “We loved the shift, not just the people shift of more diversity” but the city’s embrace of its diversity.

When Angelina arrived, many people recommended she go to public school, which could offer more resources. She has no intellectual disability but is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair.

Neither of them had ever attended public schools, so they weren’t sure what to expect. They thought of public schools as big and impersonal.

They were impressed when they went to a meeting at Roosevelt Elementary School to discuss Angelina’s education.

“They sat down with us and said, ‘We really want Angelina to come to school here,” Jamie said. Angelina has always attended Roosevelt. And her younger brother Jack started kindergarten there a few years ago.

In the video, Jenny said they've seen the efforts students and staff to make their daughter part of the school community. Kids will interact with her and greet her by name. "That shows us what's happening here during the day is that she's included."

Jenny and Jamie Groen, shown in a screen shot from a Willmar Public Schools video, talk about the sense of belonging their six children have found in Willmar Public Schools Contributed / Willmar Public Schools

Angelina Groen, 10, left, studies at Roosevelt Elementary School with paraprofessional Kayla Baker in a screenshot from a Willmar Public Schools video Contributed / Willmar Public Schools

During the first year of the pandemic, Jenny homeschooled the other children. Both parents are former teachers.

Then Alex asked if he could go to public school, just to try it out.

Meeting with Alex’s teacher during conferences won them over again. They learned “how much they did know about our kid and how much they cared about him as a person ... it wasn’t this huge impersonal space at all.”

Over time, all of their kids have transferred to Willmar Public Schools, a place the family says it has found a community.

In the video, Jamie said, “All our kids are able to find their way of fitting in and through the school find their passions.

“They’re finding other students and adults who also like the things they like. There’s enough variety and enough people that you can find those things.”

Their children are Mika, 15, ninth grade; Lindy and Alex, not twins but both 14 and in eighth grade; James, 12, sixth grade; Angelina, 10, fourth grade; and Jack, 8, second grade.

They don’t want to give the impression that the kids’ previous schools were bad, because they weren’t, Jenny said. “We’re blessed in this area with a lot of really good educational options.”

They were ready for everyone to be in the same place.

“I think we have seen positives in every space our kids have been educated in,” she said, “but as a family we wanted to move more toward an inclusive, diverse community; I think it’s where our hearts are at.”