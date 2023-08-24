Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 24

News Local

Willmar residence considered unlivable after fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in Willmar. According to Willmar Fire Chief Frank Hanson, the fire was successfully put out and all residents of the home were accounted for.

TrottAve.HouseFireScene.082423
A home in the 1300 block of Trott Avenue Southeast in Willmar is shown Thursday morning after it was damaged by fire Wednesday night.
Dale Morin / West Central Tribune
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 1:05 PM

WILLMAR — A home in the 1300 block of Trott Avenue Southeast is now considered “unliveable” after a fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Willmar Fire Chief Frank Hanson, a call was made that black smoke was coming from the house and that everyone was outside.

It was confirmed everyone at the residence was out of the house once fire crews arrived on scene.

According to the news release from Hanson, the fire was in the living room area of the home and fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

The house was cleared of smoke and heat, but the residence and its contents sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. The home is considered to be unlivable at this time, according to Hanson.

TrottAve.SE.HouseFireScene&FireVeh.082423
According to Willmar Fire Chief Frank Hanson, everyone in a southeast Willmar home was confirmed to be out of the house when firefighters arrived to a reported fire Wednesday night. However, the home is considered unlivable at this time due to heavy smoke and fire damage.
Dale Morin / West Central Tribune

Fire crews remained on scene until 1 a.m. A firefighter was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital for severe heat exhaustion and was treated and released.

According to the release, other fire departments were also called in for assistance due to the extreme heat.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Willmar Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.

The Willmar Fire Department was assisted by the Willmar Police Department, CentraCare Emergency Medical Services — Willmar, Kandiyohi and Spicer fire departments and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
ADVERTISEMENT

