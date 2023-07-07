Willmar School Board approves 2023-2024 budget

WILLMAR — The Willmar Public School Board approved the budget for the 2023-2024 school year, with expected general fund revenues of approximately $69.21 million and expected general fund expenditures of approximately $67.36 million, which is an expected net revenue increase of about $1.9 million, or 2.83%, over the 2022-2023 revised budget and a decrease in expenditures of approximately $784,000, or 1.15%.

Willmar Public Schools Business and Finance Director Kathryn Haase

Director of Business and Finance Kathryn Haase also shared with the board the 2022-2023 revised budget showing a deficit. While the projected deficit spending for 2022-2023 is $834,703, the "general fund financial results look better than the underlying reality," she later told the West Central Tribune.

There was $4 million in federal COVID-10 relief revenues received during the 2022-23 school year. If not for that, the projected deficit would have been $4,834,703, she explained.

The board in separate action last week committed $4 million to Middle School building projects, as had been discussed in prior meetings this spring. Those expenditures have not yet occurred, and that is why the currently projected deficit is $834,703.

Haase explained that there are a number of reasons, largely due to new legislation, that the budget goes back to the positive for the 2023-2024 school year, but there are concerns for the following year for a number of reasons.

Before digging into the budget numbers, Haase reminded the board of enrollment trends in recent years.

“Our revenue budget in particular, as you remember me saying many times, our enrollment drives a significant portion of revenue in Minnesota,” Haase said, noting there was slow and steady growth in district enrollment for a number of years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its peak in 2020, there were 4,261 students enrolled in the district. Enrollment in 2021 was 4,085 and then increased to 4,142 in 2022. Another dip in enrollment occurred in 2023, dropping to 4,003, and it is projected to again decrease slightly to 3,956 in 2024.

General fund revenues

The general fund revenues are divided into local, state, federal and other categories.

State revenue “is where you will see a significant one-time change for us,” she said, noting it will increase from $51 million in 2022-2023 to $57.5 million, partly due to a 4% increase in the basic per-pupil funding formula.

Another reason for the increase is compensatory revenue the district receives for the free and reduced price lunch program and that rate went up in 2022-2023 due to students who receive Medical Assistance automatically qualifying.

“That was a new program that Minnesota participated in this year and that increased our free and reduced rates from 58.7% up to 70.8%,” Haase said, noting that this year’s free and reduced rate drives next year’s compensatory budget. “We’ve known about $3 million would be coming our way.”

Another significant component for the revenue increase at the state level is the special education cross-subsidy increase to 44% from 6%, bringing in about $1.9 million to the district, according to Haase.

The English language learners cross-subsidy increased from $704 per pupil unit to $1,228 per pupil unit, which will bring in an additional $500,000.

“All of those things taken into account are then offset a little bit by the fact that we are declining in number of students that we are anticipating having. As a result, you have all those good news items, but then there is a little bit of off-setting bad news there, too, because we have fewer students than anticipated,” Haase said.

Local revenues in 2023-2024 are expected to decrease from approximately $6.2 million to $6.1 million. And federal revenue is decreasing by approximately $4.4 million, largely due to the one-time federal COVID relief funds.

Haase then went on to highlight areas of interest for general fund expenditures, noting that salary and wages is projected to increase slightly — budget reductions approved by the board in April are offset by both known and estimated contract settlements.

The employee benefits expenditure line has a larger than normal projected increase of $460,000, according to Haase.

“Normally the employee benefits line really tracks well with salary and wages,” she said, explaining that the percentage increase in each line item is typically the same. “But the unusual thing happening in the employee benefits line is the newly enacted summer unemployment for hourly, unlicensed school staff.”

“There are a lot of outstanding questions about who will come to apply, who will be eligible, who is working a job, making them ineligible,” Haase continued, noting the cost would be approximately $988,000 if all hourly school staff applies and receives the 50% of salary they are entitled to through the new legislation.

To offset some of that expense, there is a one-time state-wide appropriation of $135 million, but Haase said it is unclear how far that money will go due to unknown participation rates.

“For purposes of this budget, because it’s really like throwing a dart at a dart board at this point, I made an assumption that it would have a net impact of 50% of the estimate … or $494,000,” she added.

Haase also went over the unassigned general fund balance and the food service fund.

For several years, the general fund balance was in the 23% to 25% range, but that dropped to 19.97% in 2022 and 11.82% in the revised 2023 budget. It is expected to increase to 15.29% in the 2023-2024 budget. Haase reminded the school board that its policy is to have a fund balance of at least 6%.

“Food services throughout Minnesota and throughout the nation have been through a lot the past few years,” Haase commented, noting it is a weekly topic of discussion between her and Danaca Jensen, director of Food and Nutrition Services.

Food service has a projected loss of $500,000 for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. However, it is not as bleak as it appears on paper, Haase said, noting that funds tend to come in at the last minute to make it better. Plus, the fund balance is healthy.

“There is a lot of unknown pressure in terms of inflation for food, milk, labor costs and all those things, but basically they do have a strong fund balance in our food service fund and our participation numbers are really strong,” Haase said. “ ... This is a worse case scenario, I don’t think it will come to that.”

