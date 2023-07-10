Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar School Board approves fall referendum for operating levy and bonding request

Voters will be able to decide whether to approve a new funding levy and separately a bond to build a new gym at the Willmar Middle School.

Willmar Middle School construction 061323 002.jpg
Voters will decide this fall whether to approve a $6 million bond to build a new gym at the Willmar Middle School. They'll also be asked to approve a $750-per-pupil-unit operating levy for Willmar Public Schools.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 6:32 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar School Board approved a resolution at Monday's meeting to ask voters for an increased operating levy for the district, as well as $6.1 million in bonding to build a new gymnasium addition at the Middle School.

"I don't like that we have to do this, but I don't feel like we have a choice," said board member Scott Thaden.

The special election will take place Nov. 7.

The levy question will ask voters to approve a $704.90-per-pupil-unit increase for 10 years of the Willmar Public Schools ' current operating levy of $45.10 per pupil unit. If approved, the operating levy would total $750 per pupil unit.

"We've been doing this very lean for a while," said board member Mary Amon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board also approved a second question for the special election ballot that asks voters to approve general obligation school building bonds not to exceed $6,105,000 to provide funds to construct a gymnasium addition at the Willmar Middle School.

The passage of the gym bond will be dependent on passage of the operating levy. Voters will have to approve both of them for the bonding to pass. If the operating levy fails but the bond question gets enough votes to pass, it would still fail. The levy increase can pass alone.

Superintendent Jeff Holm said without the operating levy increase, the district would most likely have to make staff and programming cuts.

More by SHELBY LINDRUD

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
Sibley State Park 070523 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Soak up the summer sun at Sibley State Park
2h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
070523-Well Living Lab
Health
Amid a summer plagued with wildfire smoke, a Rochester lab looks at how to improve indoor air quality
12h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Danube Fun Days 070823 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Danube Fun Days holds annual kids carnival
13h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers center fielder Brett Bateman makes a diving catch during a Northwoods League game against the Rochester Honkers on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Stinger Bateman goes to Cubs in draft
1h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs win Charlie Larca Memorial Tournament
21h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar stings MoonDogs, gets back into win column
22h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
VFW baseball roundup: New London-Spicer holds off Willmar for Starbuck tourney title
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown