Willmar School Board approves fall referendum for operating levy and bonding request

WILLMAR — The Willmar School Board approved a resolution at Monday's meeting to ask voters for an increased operating levy for the district, as well as $6.1 million in bonding to build a new gymnasium addition at the Middle School.

"I don't like that we have to do this, but I don't feel like we have a choice," said board member Scott Thaden.

The special election will take place Nov. 7.

The levy question will ask voters to approve a $704.90-per-pupil-unit increase for 10 years of the Willmar Public Schools ' current operating levy of $45.10 per pupil unit. If approved, the operating levy would total $750 per pupil unit.

"We've been doing this very lean for a while," said board member Mary Amon.

The board also approved a second question for the special election ballot that asks voters to approve general obligation school building bonds not to exceed $6,105,000 to provide funds to construct a gymnasium addition at the Willmar Middle School.

The passage of the gym bond will be dependent on passage of the operating levy. Voters will have to approve both of them for the bonding to pass. If the operating levy fails but the bond question gets enough votes to pass, it would still fail. The levy increase can pass alone.

Superintendent Jeff Holm said without the operating levy increase, the district would most likely have to make staff and programming cuts.