Willmar School Board delays decision on closing Middle School pool

WILLMAR — Willmar School Board has asked for more information before deciding whether to fill in and close the Willmar Middle School swimming pool.

The pool area would be remodeled into additional gym space. The Middle School has less than half the gym space per student of any other school in the district.

Since a plan to build a new gym fell through during the pandemic, school officials have looked for a way to improve the physical education space at the school.

Earlier this month, the board’s Buildings and Grounds Committee discussed closing the pool and sent it to the full board for discussion at its meeting Monday afternoon.

The Middle School has 9 square feet of gym space per student, while other buildings in the district have 20 to 27 square feet per student.

Superintendent Jeff Holm said the staff has told him the situation is “bordering on unworkable.”

Buildings and Grounds Manager Aaron Pilarski said cost estimates for a gym addition are too high for the district to take on, about $7 million. However, putting a gym floor over a filled-in pool would cost about $1.5 million.

The district has $4 million still available in one of its final allotments of COVID-19 relief funding. The money is restricted to certain uses, and paying staff salaries is allowed. The funding expires at the end of September 2024.

School officials have avoided using the relief aid for ongoing expenses. In this case, though, they have applied for reimbursement of staff salaries. The state has given permission for that use and for the district to reserve the $4 million it would have otherwise paid in salaries for projects at the Middle School.

Other projects on the deferred maintenance list at the school would include improvements in ventilation and in the driveway for drop-offs at the main entrance. A new, more secure building entrance is being considered.

Gym space in the pool area is not ideal, Pilarski said, because the ceiling wouldn’t be high enough for playing volleyball and would be borderline for playing basketball.

However, gym teachers say they have good ideas for using the space, he added.

Parent Jennifer Lindquist speaks to the Willmar School Board on March 13, 2023, in opposition to closing the swimming pool at Willmar Middle School. Linda Vanderwerf / West Central Tribune

Parent Jennifer Lindquist asked the board to reconsider, citing the pool’s importance for swimming and water safety instruction and for the area’s swim teams.

While gym space is needed, closing the pool would not be an answer, she said.

Lindquist, whose daughters swim with the Willmar Stingrays swim racing club, said the Stingrays and the high school teams go to the Middle School if the high school pool is closed for maintenance.

“I propose we work together to increase the use of the Middle School pool so it’s not a financial burden to the school district,” she said.

The problem with using the pool for physical education classes during the school day is a lack of a lifeguard, school officials said.

Holm said the district has been advertising for a lifeguard since November 2021.

“My concern is putting 36 to 38 kids in a pool with a teacher and no lifeguard or water safety person,” he said. “It just doesn't seem like a real safe thing to do.”

Board member Tammy Barnes, who has been a lifeguard, agreed a class that large, with some students who can’t swim, could lead to a dangerous situation.

Barnes said she understands people love the pool, but students need the space for other activities, too.

“Do we want all of our students to go through Middle School with that kind of situation.” she asked.

Board member Mary Amon suggested a possible compromise, a retractable floor, as in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Pilarski said such floors exist, but he needed to do more research. The flat surface would be limited to the size of the pool, because the floors around the pool are sloped toward drains, he said.

“I can’t stress enough that making the pool a gym is not option A,” he said, but the preferred option isn't possible. “We see a drastic need for activity space, and we’re trying to see how we can accomplish that.”

Board members said they wanted more information about how much the pool is currently used and if the school district could get by with having only the pool at the Senior High.