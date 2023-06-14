Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar School Board talks operating levy, bond referendum in budget meeting

Willmar Public Schools has growing needs not fully covered by state funding and may turn to the voters for help this fall. The School Board discussed it this week but hasn't made a decision.

WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
A file photo of the Willmar Public Schools sign at the Willmar Education and Arts Center, where the administration offices are located.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune file photo
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
Today at 5:42 AM

WILLMAR — In the next month, the Willmar School Board will be setting a budget for the next year and making decisions about how to deal with future budgets.

The board met Monday for a two-hour informal discussion about the 2023 legislative session and how it will affect the district. The discussion followed a document prepared by district administrators.

Board members and administrators talked about possibilities, but decisions will come later.

They discussed the district’s fund balance policy, possibly asking voters for additional funding through an operating levy and possibly seeking a bond issue to build a gym addition to the Middle School.

READ MORE

Decisions on those issues would have to be made later in the summer, by the end of June to submit documents to the state on a gym addition and by the July 10 meeting for an operating levy. Election Day would be Nov. 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board's next meeting is June 26.

At the end of the meeting Monday, the group had a short discussion about what to do with the district’s aging buildings in the future.

State leaders have promoted their record funding on education, and funding is increasing, but much of the new funding is earmarked for specific programs.

Kathryn Haase.jpg
Willmar Public Schools Business and Finance Director Kathryn Haase

Business and Finance Director Kathryn Haase said she worked with a demographer who said the state’s birth rate is declining, but Kandiyohi County’s is not declining as fast. Enrollment can be expected to decline in the coming years as smaller kindergarten classes come in and larger classes graduate, she said.

With much state funding tied to student numbers, it will be important for Willmar to persuade young families to choose Willmar’s schools, said Superintendent Jeff Holm.

The state will increase its general funding formula 4% in the coming year and 2% the next year. Starting with the 2025-26 school year, the funding will be tied to inflation and will increase at least 2% but not more than 3% each year.

Haase said that plan will help with budgeting. In the past, the Legislature has set the funding formula as part of its two-year budget cycle.

More from LINDA VANDERWERF
Willmar Grad Preview 060223 001.jpg
Local
Seventy percent of 2023 Willmar Senior High grads headed for post-secondary education
Of 251 graduates of the Willmar Senior High class of 2023, 175 of them plan to continue their educations at community/technical colleges, colleges and universities.
June 02, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Stingers vs. Roosevelt 060123 001.jpg
Local
How do school teachers defeat college athletes? Answer: hobbles, screaming kids and squirt guns
The Willmar Stingers and teachers from Willmar's Roosevelt Elementary School faced off in their annual kickball game Thursday. The Stingers faced some obstacles during the game.
June 02, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Transfer of western Minnesota park land to Upper Sioux Community approved by Legislature
The Minnesota Legislature OK'd $6.5 million to transfer Upper Sioux Agency State Park land to the Upper Sioux Community, but no timeline is set for the transfer. The park is still open to the public.
May 27, 2023 06:44 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Roosevelt Phone Calls 041823 001.jpg
Local
Willmar elementary school tries to 'change the narrative' of a call from the principal
At Willmar's Roosevelt Elementary, every Friday morning it's time for positive calls home, telling parents about the good things their kids are doing at school.
May 24, 2023 06:09 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
ALC graduation 051823 001.jpg
Local
Record-breaking 49 students graduate from Willmar alternative high school
Nearly 50 students graduated from Willmar's smaller high school, the Area Learning Center, Thursday afternoon. Graduation for Willmar Senior High will be June 4.
May 18, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
051723.N.WCT.RidgeGraduation.04
Local
Ridgewater celebrates 350 graduates at Willmar, Hutchinson ceremonies
A total of 830 people graduated from Ridgewater College last week, with about 350 people participating in commencements at Willmar and Hutchinson.
May 16, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar Public Schools planning for free meals for all kids
Willmar Public Schools' meal program, particularly in elementary grades, has very high participation and that fact should help in planning for the fall, when Minnesota schools will provide meals to all.
May 15, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota's confirmed COVID-19 cases at lowest point this year
Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases are at their lowest this year in Minnesota. An average of three deaths and 120 new cases are still reported each day.
May 12, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WillmarSeniorHighSchool.01.jpg
Local
Willmar school officials, regional crisis team offer support to students, staff after student's death
A regional crisis team, in addition to local counselors and social workers, is helping students and staff cope with the death of a 17-year-old Willmar Senior High School student. The crisis team will be in Willmar through the week.
May 10, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
ffa-logo-web.png
Local
West central Minnesota students earn honors at FFA state convention
Many area students earned awards at the FFA state convention. Two students were recipients of State Star awards.
May 09, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf

The Legislature’s decision to allow hourly employees to collect unemployment insurance in the summer could add costs to the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haase said it’s not clear yet how many will file for benefits, but the district will be billed by the state. The potential cost could be nearly $1 million.

A citizen task force earlier this year helped set priorities during budget discussions. The board cut $2 million from the coming year’s budget in April. Cuts were needed because enrollment dropped during the pandemic.

Jeff.Holm
Jeff Holm, Willmar Superintendent
Contributed / Willmar Public Schools

One of the top priorities set by the task force was the mental health of students and staff.

Holm suggested an operating levy may be needed if the district wants to maintain the social workers hired with pandemic relief funds. The district now has two social workers in many buildings.

In response to questions from board members, he said there is a need for them, but the district won’t be able to keep them without additional funding. He said the need comes at least in part from social media.

Assistant Superintendent Bill Adams led the board through a comparison of voter-approved bond issues in referendums conducted by area school districts. All area districts have the $724-per-pupil levies that boards may approve on their own under state statute — local option revenue.

Additional voter-approved levies range from Willmar’s $45 per pupil to $1,558 per pupil in Renville County West. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg does not have a voter-approved levy.

The average of the voter-approved levies is $690 per pupil, and the state average is $874.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holm said the district’s voters agreed to renew the $45 levy in 2018. Voters also approved $52.35 million in bonding for facilities needs in a 2015 referendum, the largest part of which was Lakeland Elementary School.

Bill Adams 120222 003.jpg
Willmar Public Schools assistant superintendent Bill Adams poses for a portrait at Lakeland Elementary School on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Adams also spoke about the district’s policy of maintaining an undesignated fund balance of 6% of expenditures, enough to cover about three weeks of expenses in case of an emergency. The fund balance is normally higher than that, currently 11.9% or $8.1 million in 2022-23. It would cover expenses for about a month and a half.

Adams said school finance experts recommend a fund balance of 17% to 25%, enough to cover two to three months of expenses.

Board members said they supported a higher fund balance policy, but some felt 25% would be too high and could make contract negotiations more difficult.

Adams also showed the board a possible policy that would set a higher minimum balance and set out a plan to increase the balance gradually if it fell below the new minimum.

On the issue of a gym for the Middle School, Holm said they received rough estimates of what a gym addition would cost, $5 million to $6 million, and they could use some pandemic money for it, too.

If voters approved it, it could add $20 a year to the taxes on a $200,000 house. Another alternative would be to tie it to the district’s current 20-year bond levy, extending payments for one more year, he said.

The alternative to a gym addition is filling in the school’s pool for more physical education instruction space. However, it would have limited use because of its low ceilings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school has 9 square feet of gym space per student, less than half the space available at the district’s other school buildings.

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
What To Read Next
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 05:06 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
091720.N.WCT.Willmar10CityHall_0009.jpg
Local
Willmar City Council hears more options for a new city hall and community center
June 13, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
2767778+pursuit.jpg
Local
Suspect arrested without incident after police chase in Minnesota's Redwood County
June 13, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
The BBE infield reacts after getting the second out of the bottom of the seventh inning with a rundown during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: BBE Jaguars pull off some trickery to advance to Class A semifinals
June 13, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE senior Casey Lenarz, 13, fist-bumps teammates while heading into the dugout during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A baseball quarterfinals BBE vs. South Ridge, Tuesday, June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 09:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
State golf: NLS boys in 7th, LQPV girls in 2nd
June 13, 2023 09:01 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME junior Drew Almich makes a throw to first base during a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: YME Sting get stung at state
June 13, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott