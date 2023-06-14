Willmar School Board talks operating levy, bond referendum in budget meeting

WILLMAR — In the next month, the Willmar School Board will be setting a budget for the next year and making decisions about how to deal with future budgets.

The board met Monday for a two-hour informal discussion about the 2023 legislative session and how it will affect the district. The discussion followed a document prepared by district administrators.

Board members and administrators talked about possibilities, but decisions will come later.

They discussed the district’s fund balance policy, possibly asking voters for additional funding through an operating levy and possibly seeking a bond issue to build a gym addition to the Middle School.

Decisions on those issues would have to be made later in the summer, by the end of June to submit documents to the state on a gym addition and by the July 10 meeting for an operating levy. Election Day would be Nov. 7.

The board's next meeting is June 26.

At the end of the meeting Monday, the group had a short discussion about what to do with the district’s aging buildings in the future.

State leaders have promoted their record funding on education, and funding is increasing, but much of the new funding is earmarked for specific programs.

Willmar Public Schools Business and Finance Director Kathryn Haase

Business and Finance Director Kathryn Haase said she worked with a demographer who said the state’s birth rate is declining, but Kandiyohi County’s is not declining as fast. Enrollment can be expected to decline in the coming years as smaller kindergarten classes come in and larger classes graduate, she said.

With much state funding tied to student numbers, it will be important for Willmar to persuade young families to choose Willmar’s schools, said Superintendent Jeff Holm.

The state will increase its general funding formula 4% in the coming year and 2% the next year. Starting with the 2025-26 school year, the funding will be tied to inflation and will increase at least 2% but not more than 3% each year.

Haase said that plan will help with budgeting. In the past, the Legislature has set the funding formula as part of its two-year budget cycle.

The Legislature’s decision to allow hourly employees to collect unemployment insurance in the summer could add costs to the district.

Haase said it’s not clear yet how many will file for benefits, but the district will be billed by the state. The potential cost could be nearly $1 million.

A citizen task force earlier this year helped set priorities during budget discussions. The board cut $2 million from the coming year’s budget in April. Cuts were needed because enrollment dropped during the pandemic.

Jeff Holm, Willmar Superintendent Contributed / Willmar Public Schools

One of the top priorities set by the task force was the mental health of students and staff.

Holm suggested an operating levy may be needed if the district wants to maintain the social workers hired with pandemic relief funds. The district now has two social workers in many buildings.

In response to questions from board members, he said there is a need for them, but the district won’t be able to keep them without additional funding. He said the need comes at least in part from social media.

Assistant Superintendent Bill Adams led the board through a comparison of voter-approved bond issues in referendums conducted by area school districts. All area districts have the $724-per-pupil levies that boards may approve on their own under state statute — local option revenue.

Additional voter-approved levies range from Willmar’s $45 per pupil to $1,558 per pupil in Renville County West. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg does not have a voter-approved levy.

The average of the voter-approved levies is $690 per pupil, and the state average is $874.

Holm said the district’s voters agreed to renew the $45 levy in 2018. Voters also approved $52.35 million in bonding for facilities needs in a 2015 referendum, the largest part of which was Lakeland Elementary School.

Willmar Public Schools assistant superintendent Bill Adams poses for a portrait at Lakeland Elementary School on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Adams also spoke about the district’s policy of maintaining an undesignated fund balance of 6% of expenditures, enough to cover about three weeks of expenses in case of an emergency. The fund balance is normally higher than that, currently 11.9% or $8.1 million in 2022-23. It would cover expenses for about a month and a half.

Adams said school finance experts recommend a fund balance of 17% to 25%, enough to cover two to three months of expenses.

Board members said they supported a higher fund balance policy, but some felt 25% would be too high and could make contract negotiations more difficult.

Adams also showed the board a possible policy that would set a higher minimum balance and set out a plan to increase the balance gradually if it fell below the new minimum.

On the issue of a gym for the Middle School, Holm said they received rough estimates of what a gym addition would cost, $5 million to $6 million, and they could use some pandemic money for it, too.

If voters approved it, it could add $20 a year to the taxes on a $200,000 house. Another alternative would be to tie it to the district’s current 20-year bond levy, extending payments for one more year, he said.

The alternative to a gym addition is filling in the school’s pool for more physical education instruction space. However, it would have limited use because of its low ceilings.

The school has 9 square feet of gym space per student, less than half the space available at the district’s other school buildings.