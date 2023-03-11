Willmar School Board to discuss Middle School, revise budget Monday, March 13

WILLMAR — A discussion of proposed improvements and remodeling at Willmar Middle School is on the agenda for the Willmar School Board meeting Monday.

The board meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the rehearsal hall at the Willmar Education and Arts Center.

The board will also review and adopt a revised 2023-24 budget. A budget revision is common, because the original budget is approved before full financial information about a school year is known.

The board sets aside time to listen to comments from the public twice during its meetings. Comments on agenda items are allowed at the beginning of the meeting. Comments not related to the agenda are accepted at the end of the meeting.

The board’s Buildings and Grounds Committee discussed the Middle School at a meeting March 2.

Local Willmar Middle School expansion may still happen, but not now Willmar Middle School needs a new, larger gym, but plans to build one are on hold for now. Willmar Public Schools and Southwest West Central Service Cooperative had planned to build an addition to the school together, but the plans have been waylaid several times since spring 2020.

Before the pandemic, the school district had plans to build an addition to the Middle School with a new gym and a small alternative learning center. The Southwest West Central Service Cooperative would have added a facility for high-needs special education students to the addition.

The joint project was put on hold in March 2020. Since then, the Southwest West Central Service Cooperative has decided to develop its facility separately.

The school no longer has the funding to build a new gym but still needs more physical education space. The committee discussed remodeling instead, filling in the swimming pool and then using what had been the pool area to add gym space for physical education classes.

The project would include a list of maintenance projects across the school, and could include adding an expanded lane for parent drop-off in front of the school.

The plan approved by the state Department of Education would allow the district to use $4 million in remaining COVID-19 relief funds to pay employee salaries, and the district can then use the money that would have gone for those salaries to instead pay for the Middle School project.

Other items on the agenda include reports from district administrators, a resolution accepting gifts and donations and bids for renovation for the Middle School tennis courts.