6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar School Board to discuss Middle School, revise budget Monday, March 13

The Willmar School Board on Monday will discuss proposed improvements and remodeling at the Willmar Middle School, as well as review a revised 2023-2024 budget.

WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
A file photo of the Willmar Public Schools sign at the Willmar Education and Arts Center, where the administration offices are located.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
March 11, 2023 05:35 AM

WILLMAR — A discussion of proposed improvements and remodeling at Willmar Middle School is on the agenda for the Willmar School Board meeting Monday.

The board meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the rehearsal hall at the Willmar Education and Arts Center.

Related:

The board will also review and adopt a revised 2023-24 budget. A budget revision is common, because the original budget is approved before full financial information about a school year is known.

The board sets aside time to listen to comments from the public twice during its meetings. Comments on agenda items are allowed at the beginning of the meeting. Comments not related to the agenda are accepted at the end of the meeting.

The board’s Buildings and Grounds Committee discussed the Middle School at a meeting March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar Middle School teacher Scott Thompson speaks to his classroom of eighth-grade students on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Local
Willmar Middle School expansion may still happen, but not now
Willmar Middle School needs a new, larger gym, but plans to build one are on hold for now. Willmar Public Schools and Southwest West Central Service Cooperative had planned to build an addition to the school together, but the plans have been waylaid several times since spring 2020.
September 16, 2022 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf

Before the pandemic, the school district had plans to build an addition to the Middle School with a new gym and a small alternative learning center. The Southwest West Central Service Cooperative would have added a facility for high-needs special education students to the addition.

The joint project was put on hold in March 2020. Since then, the Southwest West Central Service Cooperative has decided to develop its facility separately.

The school no longer has the funding to build a new gym but still needs more physical education space. The committee discussed remodeling instead, filling in the swimming pool and then using what had been the pool area to add gym space for physical education classes.

More from LINDA VANDERWERF
coronavirus art graphic
Health
COVID-19 statistics decreasing in west central Minnesota
Confirmed COVID-19 case numbers have decreased in Minnesota, as have deaths and hospitalizations. Daily averages have fallen, too, with a daily average of 515 new cases and seven deaths.
March 10, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Upper Sioux Agency State Park IMG_5057.JPG
Local
Land transfer to Upper Sioux Community clears first step in Minnesota Legislature
Sacred, ancestral lands could be returned to the Upper Sioux Community under legislation heard Wednesday in a Minnesota Legislature committee. The transfer would close the Upper Sioux Agency State Park near Granite Falls.
March 08, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
Legislation that would give state-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community will be discussed in a Minnesota House committee hearing Wednesday.
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
030423.N.WCT.WillmarSchoolVideos.01
Local
Willmar Public Schools videos illustrate ways students are included in school day
Two videos featuring experiences of students and families have been released by Willmar Public Schools, an effort to spread the district's story to the comunity.
March 04, 2023 05:51 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota COVID-19 case count falls slightly in latest state update
In Minnesota, an average of 735 people a day are diagnosed with COVID-19, and an average of eight people a day die from the disease. Hospitalizations remained steady in the latest state update.
March 03, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
group of swimmers in a pool
Local
Need for more gym space could lead to pool closing at Willmar Middle School
The Building and Grounds Committee of the Willmar School Board discussed filling the Middle School's pool to turn the area into a second gym. The issue will be on the March 13 board meeting agenda.
March 02, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
CentraCare logo.jpg
Local
Willmar physician Cindy Firkins Smith to lead buildup to new med school at CentraCare
Willmar physician Cindy Firkins Smith has been named to lead the development of an expansion of the University of Minnesota Medical School in St. Cloud.
February 27, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Case numbers, deaths, hospitalizations fall in state's latest update on COVID-19
Numbers have fallen for new cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19. New cases now average about 465 a day, and an average of three COVID-19 deaths are reported each day.
February 24, 2023 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Blizzard grocery shopping 022123 001.jpg
Breaking News
Local
'Historic' blizzard to impact most of Minnesota through Thursday
State and local officials warned people to stay home during this dangerous storm.
February 21, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
A student gets onto the bus at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday, December 2, 2023.
Local
Families moving away appears to be hitting Willmar's school enrollment
Open enrollment numbers have been stable, but enrollment has fallen in Willmar Public Schools from families moving away from the area, according to a report at the last Willmar School Board meeting.
February 20, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf

The project would include a list of maintenance projects across the school, and could include adding an expanded lane for parent drop-off in front of the school.

The plan approved by the state Department of Education would allow the district to use $4 million in remaining COVID-19 relief funds to pay employee salaries, and the district can then use the money that would have gone for those salaries to instead pay for the Middle School project.

Other items on the agenda include reports from district administrators, a resolution accepting gifts and donations and bids for renovation for the Middle School tennis courts.

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
What To Read Next
Voting at Colfax Township Hall
Local
Township annual meetings set for Tuesday, March 14, across Minnesota
March 11, 2023 06:24 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Phil Smith, right, visits with attendees a the Building Soil Health event in Renville on March 1, 2023 following his presentation on what he called his journey to regenerative agriculture. He and Redwood County farmer Matt Tiffany outlined the economic benefits their farms have realized.
Local
Western Minnesota farmers engaged in 'regenerative agriculture' say it grows the bottom line
March 11, 2023 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_1337.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors barrel over Sleepy Eye for 2A title
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown