Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar School Board to meet Aug. 14

The Willmar School Board will hear about a revised student discipline policy and updates to student handbooks.

willmar-schools-web.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:33 AM

WILLMAR — The Willmar School Board on Monday, Aug. 14, will consider a resolution to accept monetary gifts.

The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. S.W.

READ MORE

The board is expected to hear about proposed changes to the elementary, middle school and senior high handbooks, and a revised student discipline policy.

Other items on the agenda include discussion of inclement weather make-up days and discussion of the state Education Commissioner's review and comment on proposed building bonds.

The Willmar School Board last month approved a resolution to ask voters in a special election Nov. 7 for an increased operating levy and $6.1 million in bonding to build a new gymnasium addition at the Middle School. State law, with some exceptions, requires review and comment on school facility projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board sets aside time for public comments twice during each regular meeting. People who wish to make comments about items on the agenda are allowed to speak at the beginning of the meeting. Comments that are not related to agenda items are allowed at the end of the meeting.

The complete agenda can be found online at willmar.k12.mn.us by going to the School Board page and clicking on "agenda packets and minutes."

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
car crash illustration
Local
Two drivers injured in two-vehicle crash near Lake Henry, Minnesota
3h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Willmar Fests Grand Marshal Gary Manzer, left, and his wife Lori help lead the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Local
Willmar City Council bids adieu to Public Works Director Gary Manzer
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Caroline Chan, Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Director.JPG
Local
Kandiyohi County welcomes new health and human services director
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers blast 4 homers in another win, 7-2
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island blanks Regal in Region 14C
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: This Stinger has trust
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ryan Schultz YME 2_26_22 081123.jpg
College
Women's Basketball: Ryan Schultz takes the leap to Ridgewater
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown