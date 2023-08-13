Willmar School Board to meet Aug. 14

WILLMAR — The Willmar School Board on Monday, Aug. 14, will consider a resolution to accept monetary gifts.

The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the Willmar Education and Arts Center, 611 Fifth St. S.W.

The board is expected to hear about proposed changes to the elementary, middle school and senior high handbooks, and a revised student discipline policy.

Other items on the agenda include discussion of inclement weather make-up days and discussion of the state Education Commissioner's review and comment on proposed building bonds.

The Willmar School Board last month approved a resolution to ask voters in a special election Nov. 7 for an increased operating levy and $6.1 million in bonding to build a new gymnasium addition at the Middle School. State law, with some exceptions, requires review and comment on school facility projects.

The board sets aside time for public comments twice during each regular meeting. People who wish to make comments about items on the agenda are allowed to speak at the beginning of the meeting. Comments that are not related to agenda items are allowed at the end of the meeting.

The complete agenda can be found online at willmar.k12.mn.us by going to the School Board page and clicking on "agenda packets and minutes."