Willmar School Board to meet Monday

WILLMAR — The annual report from the school district’s food and nutrition report is on the agenda for the Willmar School Board ’s meeting Monday.

The board meets the second Monday of the month at 4:30 p.m. in the rehearsal hall at the Willmar Education and Arts Center.

The board’s agenda includes the annual report from the Food and Nutrition Department and the district’s Wellness Committee. Beginning with the 2023-24 school year, the state will provide free breakfast and lunch for all students.

The board will also consider an increase in admissions to activities and accept more than $45,000 in donations to the school district. A large share of that is a $28,000 grant for the Child Guide program from the United Way of West Central Minnesota.

The board will also consider not renewing the contracts of three non-tenured teachers.

The board sets aside time to listen to comments from the public twice during its meetings.

Comments on agenda items are allowed at the beginning of the meeting. Comments not related to the agenda are accepted at the end of the meeting.

