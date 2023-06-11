Willmar School Board to meet Monday, June 12, to discuss budget

WILLMAR — The Willmar School Board will meet in a workshop session at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Willmar Education and Arts Center.

The board will not be voting on issues at the informal meeting, but it is open to the public.

The 2023-24 budget will be adopted at a meeting later in June. State law requires school district to adopt budgets before the fiscal year begins July 1.

The board on Monday will receive an update on the impacts of the 2023 Minnesota legislative session .

Superintendent Jeff Holm said the Minnesota School Boards Association has estimated that 20 to 25 policies were created or revised by the Legislature, and not all the changes are clear yet. District administrators attended an association briefing earlier this month.

Student handbooks for the coming year would normally be approved this month, but some changes in disciplinary policy have delayed them, Holm said.

The agenda includes a review of the district’s current financial situation and discussion of decisions for the future.

This spring, the board voted to cut $2 million from the 2023-24 budget.

At Monday’s meeting, “we’re just going to try to walk the board through what it looks like for our district,” Holm said.

The discussion will center around whether the board might make additional cuts or ask taxpayers for additional funding through an operating levy.

The need for more gym space at Willmar Middle School is likely to come up. The board has discussed filling in the swimming pool for more physical education instruction space.

However, that area would have low ceilings and its use would be limited.

Holm said another possibility is using remaining pandemic relief funding and asking voters to approve a bond issue to add a proper gymnasium to the school.

The Middle School has 9 square feet of gym space per student. Other buildings in the district have more than twice as much space per student.

