6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar School Board wants questions answered before any decisions are made on Middle School pool

The Willmar Middle School pool may still close, but the School Board wants more information before a new gym is developed over a filled-in pool.

group of swimmers in a pool
The Willmar Cardinals swimming and diving team are shown on the first day of practice at the Willmar Middle School swimming pool Aug. 12, 2019, in this photo from the team's public Facebook page.
Contributed / Willmar Swimming and Diving Facebook page
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
March 13, 2023 08:20 PM

WILLMARWillmar School Board members want more information before they make any decisions on closing the swimming pool at the Willmar Middle School.

The board’s Buildings and Grounds Committee earlier this month discussed the idea as a way to develop more gym space for physical education classes. The idea came to the board at its meeting Monday afternoon.

Board members asked for more study and to have some questions answered before they decide to move ahead.

Before the pandemic, the school district had planned to add a new gym in a cooperative project with the Southwest West Central Service Cooperative. However, those plans fell through.

The Middle School has 9 square feet of gym space per student, while other buildings in the district have 20 to 27 square feet per student.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buildings and Grounds Manager Aaron Pilarski said cost estimates for a gym addition are too high for the district to take on, about $7 million. However, putting a gym floor over a filled-in pool would cost about $1.5 million.

Related:

Gym space in the pool area is not ideal, he said, because the ceiling wouldn’t be high enough to play volleyball and would be borderline for basketball. However, gym teachers have all sorts of ideas about how they could use the space, he added.

Parent Jennifer Lindquist asked the board to reconsider the idea. She agreed that gym space is needed but said closing the pool was not the answer. The pool is used for community swimming lessons and by swim teams, she said.

Board member Mary Amon suggested a possible compromise, asking if a retractable floor would be possible, as in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” That idea will be studied, too.

More from LINDA VANDERWERF
coronavirus art graphic
Health
COVID-19 statistics decreasing in west central Minnesota
Confirmed COVID-19 case numbers have decreased in Minnesota, as have deaths and hospitalizations. Daily averages have fallen, too, with a daily average of 515 new cases and seven deaths.
March 10, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Upper Sioux Agency State Park IMG_5057.JPG
Local
Land transfer to Upper Sioux Community clears first step in Minnesota Legislature
Sacred, ancestral lands could be returned to the Upper Sioux Community under legislation heard Wednesday in a Minnesota Legislature committee. The transfer would close the Upper Sioux Agency State Park near Granite Falls.
March 08, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
Legislation that would give state-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community will be discussed in a Minnesota House committee hearing Wednesday.
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
030423.N.WCT.WillmarSchoolVideos.01
Local
Willmar Public Schools videos illustrate ways students are included in school day
Two videos featuring experiences of students and families have been released by Willmar Public Schools, an effort to spread the district's story to the comunity.
March 04, 2023 05:51 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota COVID-19 case count falls slightly in latest state update
In Minnesota, an average of 735 people a day are diagnosed with COVID-19, and an average of eight people a day die from the disease. Hospitalizations remained steady in the latest state update.
March 03, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
group of swimmers in a pool
Local
Need for more gym space could lead to pool closing at Willmar Middle School
The Building and Grounds Committee of the Willmar School Board discussed filling the Middle School's pool to turn the area into a second gym. The issue will be on the March 13 board meeting agenda.
March 02, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
CentraCare logo.jpg
Local
Willmar physician Cindy Firkins Smith to lead buildup to new med school at CentraCare
Willmar physician Cindy Firkins Smith has been named to lead the development of an expansion of the University of Minnesota Medical School in St. Cloud.
February 27, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Case numbers, deaths, hospitalizations fall in state's latest update on COVID-19
Numbers have fallen for new cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19. New cases now average about 465 a day, and an average of three COVID-19 deaths are reported each day.
February 24, 2023 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Blizzard grocery shopping 022123 001.jpg
Breaking News
Local
'Historic' blizzard to impact most of Minnesota through Thursday
State and local officials warned people to stay home during this dangerous storm.
February 21, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
A student gets onto the bus at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday, December 2, 2023.
Local
Families moving away appears to be hitting Willmar's school enrollment
Open enrollment numbers have been stable, but enrollment has fallen in Willmar Public Schools from families moving away from the area, according to a report at the last Willmar School Board meeting.
February 20, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf

Board members said they want more information about how much the pool is currently used — for swimming lessons, athletic events, etc. — and if the school district could get by having only the Senior High pool.

The pool at the Middle School is not currently used for physical education because the district hasn’t been able to hire a lifeguard.

Superintendent Jeff Holm said the job has been advertised since November 2021. It isn’t safe to have a class of students in the pool with only the physical education teacher to watch them, he said.

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
What To Read Next
Tribune file photo The exterior of the Southern Minnesota beet Sugar Cooperative in Renville is pictured in this undated photo.
Local
Beet pellet fire reported Friday still smoldering at Southern Minnesota Sugar Beet Cooperative in Renville
March 13, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Latin Dance Night 031123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: New London Little Theatre features Latin Dance Night
March 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 13, 2023
March 13, 2023 06:06 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo junior Devin Ashling, 22, guards Redwood Valley's Elway Berg during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: Redwood Valley Cardinals earn a dramatic win over Montevideo Thunder Hawks
March 12, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS senior Aedan Andresen, 11, puts up a shot in the paint against an Eden Valley-Watkins defender during the Section 3AA-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats suffer a stunning loss
March 12, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht applauds the Blackjacks' student section after a 57-42 win over CMCS in the Section 3A-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: On to the final for Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
March 12, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott