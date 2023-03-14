Willmar School Board wants questions answered before any decisions are made on Middle School pool

WILLMAR — Willmar School Board members want more information before they make any decisions on closing the swimming pool at the Willmar Middle School.

The board’s Buildings and Grounds Committee earlier this month discussed the idea as a way to develop more gym space for physical education classes. The idea came to the board at its meeting Monday afternoon.

Board members asked for more study and to have some questions answered before they decide to move ahead.

Before the pandemic, the school district had planned to add a new gym in a cooperative project with the Southwest West Central Service Cooperative. However, those plans fell through.

The Middle School has 9 square feet of gym space per student, while other buildings in the district have 20 to 27 square feet per student.

Buildings and Grounds Manager Aaron Pilarski said cost estimates for a gym addition are too high for the district to take on, about $7 million. However, putting a gym floor over a filled-in pool would cost about $1.5 million.

Gym space in the pool area is not ideal, he said, because the ceiling wouldn’t be high enough to play volleyball and would be borderline for basketball. However, gym teachers have all sorts of ideas about how they could use the space, he added.

Parent Jennifer Lindquist asked the board to reconsider the idea. She agreed that gym space is needed but said closing the pool was not the answer. The pool is used for community swimming lessons and by swim teams, she said.

Board member Mary Amon suggested a possible compromise, asking if a retractable floor would be possible, as in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” That idea will be studied, too.

Board members said they want more information about how much the pool is currently used — for swimming lessons, athletic events, etc. — and if the school district could get by having only the Senior High pool.

The pool at the Middle School is not currently used for physical education because the district hasn’t been able to hire a lifeguard.

Superintendent Jeff Holm said the job has been advertised since November 2021. It isn’t safe to have a class of students in the pool with only the physical education teacher to watch them, he said.