ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar School District survey finds support for possible operating levy and $6.1M in bonding for gymnasium

The Willmar Public School District will continue discussion of asking residents this fall to approve an operating levy of up to $750 per pupil unit and a $6.1 million bond for construction of a new middle school gymnasium.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:13 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Public School Board received good news at its meeting June 26 about public support for an operating levy and bonding for a Willmar Middle School gymnasium, which the district is considering asking voters to support in a referendum on Nov. 7.

The board at the meeting last week also approved submitting its plans for the bonding to the Minnesota Department of Education for the required review and comment.

At its meeting Monday, July 10, the board will further discuss moving forward with setting the referendum.

“You do have enough support. You’re one of the few districts that I’ve gone to this year and said, ‘You really can go for what you are asking for,’” Peter Leatherman, chief executive officer of The Morris Leatherman Company told the board, noting he has told multiple districts they wouldn’t be able to pass anything and most school districts needed to modify what they were asking.

The bond would be for the construction of a new gymnasium on the southeast corner of the Willmar Middle School at a cost of approximately $8 million. The district has an existing fund balance of $1.9 million for the project and will be asking voters to support bonding for the remaining $6.1 million.

The operating levy the district will be asking voters to support would be up to $750 per pupil.

”You do have that level of support … that would indicate, with a strong campaign and no major macro issues — and by that I mean the stock market dropping 6,000 points, those sorts of things — it would have a very good chance of success.”

Leatherman conducted a survey of 625 randomly selected households across the Willmar School District. The survey took place between June 7 and June 19.

The overall community support for both an operating levy and bonding question is 57%, according to Leatherman, who said 64% of respondents were supportive of an operating levy and 60% were supportive of bonding.

If both measures are approved by voters, on a $200,000 house, the property tax impact would be approximately $21 a month or $248 per year.

Public support for the operating levy and bonding is despite 52% of the households in the district feeling “financially stressed;” while 47% of households stated they were financially comfortable.

“What we found in 2023 is that we have the highest level of financially stressed households that we’ve seen since the start of the recession in 2008-2009,” Leatherman told the board, noting that 56% of households throughout Minnesota state they are financially stressed.

“It is something that will play a role in school districts asking for funding, simply because the higher that percentage goes, every district has more people that would support something, but they can’t afford to support something. That’s how it plays into the dynamic when talking about school districts' levies and referendums.”

A vast majority of the residents in the school district, 76%, think that Willmar Public Schools provides a quality education, compared to 21% who think it is lacking.

When asked what the most serious issue facing the schools, there was nothing that stood out as a significant issue with one-in-three or one-in-four respondents listing it. Lack of funding was an issue 18% of respondents listed, followed by high taxes and large class sizes.

There were 11% of the respondents who said there were no issues facing the school. “Those are your boosters,” Leatherman said. “They see no problems in the school district. That rate of boosters is about double what we’re finding (across the state) right now.”

The survey also tested the public’s perception of Willmar Public Schools, with 80% of respondents agreeing that the district is a good investment, 78% agreeing the district does a good job of informing residents, 76% agreeing the district makes decisions in the best interest of children and 69% agreeing that tax dollars are managed effectively and efficiently.

When asked if schools are a good value for the investment and if they would support a referendum to support the investment, 25% of respondents disagreed.

“That’s the core opposition in the district,” Leatherman said. “You have 25% as your core opposition, but the norm core opposition in 2023 right now in MInnesota school districts is 33%. So, you have about eight points less core opposition. It’s a good place to be in at the outset.”

Respondents viewed the school’s administration, school board and teachers favorably, with 65% of respondents agreeing that the school board does a good job, 67% agreeing that administration does a good job and 80% agreeing teachers do a good job.

“In both the governance and the administration, the residents feel favorably towards this. Also, they see you working together,” Leatherman said. “I can always tell that there’s a little bit of dysfunction in a district if the superintendent is up high and the board is down low or vice versa. The ratings almost equal each other. They see you as one unit.”

When asked about property taxes, 49% of respondents thought they were high, 43% thought they were average, 1% said they were low and 6% were unsure. When asked solely about the school district portion of property taxes, it was an even 45% split for those who thought it was high and those who thought it was average.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
