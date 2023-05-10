99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar school officials, regional crisis team offer support to students, staff after student's death

A regional crisis team, in addition to local counselors and social workers, is helping students and staff cope with the death of a 17-year-old Willmar Senior High School student. The crisis team will be in Willmar through the week.

WCT.STOCK.WillmarSeniorHighSchool.01.jpg
A 17-year-old Willmar Senior High School student died at his home last weekend. The school district has called in a regional crisis team to help students and staff in the aftermath.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune file photo
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
Today at 5:30 PM

WILLMAR — Willmar school officials and a regional crisis team are working this week to help Willmar Senior High School students cope with the death of a classmate.

A junior at the school, Nicholas Flannigan , 17, of Svea, died at his home last weekend.

In his obituary, his family remembered him as having "always smiling" with "a huge heart and full of compassion." His funeral will be Friday afternoon in Willmar.

Nick Clasemann.jpg
Willmar Senior High School Assistant Principal Nick Clasemann
Contributed

When tragedy strikes, the school's administrators, counselors and social workers establish an immediate response to help teens and adults at the school, Assistant Principal Nick Clasemann said in an email Wednesday morning.

The school has a strong local team of counselors and social workers, Clasemann said, and they are available for students every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The counseling team is currently providing space for students to share condolences and memories,” Clasemann wrote.

READ MORE

Students are finding ways to grieve on their own, too. The Willmar Police Department responded to a call of teenagers on the bridge at 15th Street Southwest and the Highway 23 Bypass Monday afternoon. The young people told an officer they were mourning their friend.

Videos posted on Facebook Monday morning show multiple vehicles and young people, apparently on the same bridge, listening to music and doing burn-outs with their vehicles, also to honor Flannigan.

In one video, a person lights fireworks.

The School Crisis Response Team trains local school personnel to provide grief or mental health support for students, Clasemann said.

In the case of tragedies like a student or staff death, a serious accident or a disaster, the crisis team itself responds for additional support.

More from LINDA VANDERWERF
coronavirus art graphic
Health
COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase but slowly compared to pandemic peaks
In the most recent state update, the state reported 1,235 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths in a week.
May 05, 2023 08:05 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 falling in west central Minnesota and across the state
Cases of COVID-19 are declining in Minnesota, but 180 people are confirmed to have the disease every day, and nearly 200 people are in hospitals with it.
April 28, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Willmar Educators 041823 001.jpg
Local
Willmar Public Schools teachers say Willmar's 'cool' comes from its diversity
Cayle Hovland, a first-year teacher in Willmar, said when she went to college, she learned she had been lucky to grow up in a city where she got to know many different types of people.
April 26, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Tribune file photo Willmar Senior High School building
Local
Willmar Public Schools' 2022 graduation rate exceeded 2019
Willmar's graduation rates improved from 2019, the last full school year before the pandemic, to 2022, when 265 students graduated.
April 25, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Confirmed COVID-19 cases falling statewide and in west central Minnesota
While confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to fall, an average of more than 230 cases are confirmed each day in Minnesota, and an average of five deaths a day are related to COVID-19.
April 21, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
deputiesmerrillowen
Local
Update: Pope County deputy killed, two others shot responding to a domestic incident in Cyrus, Minnesota
A Pope County Sheriff's deputy has died following a Cyrus shooting incident Saturday, according to the Minnesota Sheriff's Association. A Starbuck police officer and two Pope County deputies were shot Saturday evening after they responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Cyrus, Minnesota. There is no continuing threat to the public at this time.
April 16, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
COVID-19 cases fall in west central Minnesota and statewide, state update shows
An average 243 people a day test positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and five people a day die with the disease.
April 14, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board approves $2 million in cuts due to falling enrollment
Falling enrollment has led to the need to reduce the budget for the 2023-24 school year. Enrollment fell at the beginning of the pandemic, rebounded a bit in 2021-22 and has fallen again this year.
April 11, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board adopts budget cuts, discusses operating levy
Budget cuts are needed because enrollment has fallen in Willmar Public Schools during the pandemic. Lower enrollment means less money from the state. Pandemic relief aid helped but it’s expiring.
April 10, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Budget cuts on Willmar School Board agenda Monday
Declining enrollment leads to the loss of state aid, which is leading to budget cuts at Willmar Public Schools. Pandemic relief has helped the district avoid cuts until now.
April 09, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf

The region’s School Crisis Response Team is a service provided by the Southwest West Central Cooperative. The crisis response effort is one of many services provided to area school districts by the cooperative.

The team was formed in 2011, and is comprised of counselors, psychologists, social workers, teachers, nurses and others from 18 school districts in southwest and west central Minnesota, according to the team’s brochure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team members who respond to a crisis are not from the affected district, so they can assist students and staff members who are affected by the situation. The team members can help people begin a healthy grieving process and identify people who may need follow-up counseling.

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
What To Read Next
Milan Village Arts School silversmithing classes 050623 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Milan Village Arts School silversmithing classes and studio offer many a chance to create
May 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
The Village Children's Museum 042823 007.jpg
Local
CentraCare on a journey to better provide rural health care in western and south central Minnesota
May 10, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.008.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Thriving on the home course
May 10, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: RTR Knights earn the sweep over YME Sting
May 09, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV vs. RCW, 050923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: LQPV Eagles rally late
May 09, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Minnewaska Lakers go 1-1 at Osakis triangular
May 09, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown