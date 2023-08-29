6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Willmar Schools' online ticket vendor for athletic events adds service fee

The Willmar School District entered a one-year agreement with GoFan, an online ticket vendor, for admissions to athletic events. The School Board learned this month there is a $1 service fee per ticket.

042420.S.WCT.Spring Sports.jpg
A sign from the city of Willmar asking visitors to stay off the field hangs outside Bill Taunton Stadium, the home of Willmar High School baseball along many others in the area. The Willmar School District's new online ticket vendor for athletic events has a $1 service fee per ticket purchased for entrance. While ticket prices charged by the district will remain $7 for adults and $5 for students, it will cost one dollar more to actually purchase the ticket.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune file photo
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 4:17 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar School District has engaged a new online ticketing vendor this school year for athletic events.

Jeff.Holm
Jeff Holm, Willmar Superintendent
Contributed / Willmar Public Schools

The service fees that the vendor charges ticket buyers were an unpleasant surprise to members of the School Board when they met earlier this month.

Activities Director Ryan Blahosky told the board on Aug. 14 that the school district will sell tickets online through GoFan. According to Blahosky, GoFan would also supply the district with two iPads and card readers for use in admitting fans to events.

While ticket prices charged by the district will remain $7 for adults and $5 for students, there is an additional $1 service fee per ticket added to the online purchase of tickets from GoFan. In other words, a $7 ticket will cost $8.

Tickets will also be for online purchase only, a change first initiated during the 2020 seasons. Cash is not accepted.

Parents and fans will still be able to buy season passes for the upcoming 2023-2024 seasons.

READ MORE

School Board treasurer Tammy Barnes asked why the board had not heard about the service fees until the August meeting when the board had already set ticket prices. “Shouldn’t we as a board have been notified … so that we were aware that this was coming down?” she asked.

Earlier in the year, all superintendents within the Central Lakes Conference unanimously agreed to the prices for the upcoming school year.

“It’s not the price we’re worried about, it’s how we look up here,” said Mike Reynolds, board vice chairman. “This is the stuff that people notice."

However, Chairman Justin Bos added that he thought the point of sale with GoFan was a huge advantage compared to last year, when the school district sold tickets through Vanco.

“If I didn’t buy it ahead of time, I’d have to go log on (to my phone). Now at least I can run a card to buy a ticket,” he said.

The school district is under a one-year contract with GoFan for online ticketing. Tickets and season passes are available for purchase online at gofan.co/app/school/MN19687.

“I think it’s not something fixable for this upcoming year,” said Superintendent Jeff Holm. “I guess my recommendation would be in the future when you consider those admission fees, you talk about the entire cost to the end user.”

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
