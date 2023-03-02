99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Need for more gym space could lead to pool closing at Willmar Middle School

The Building and Grounds Committee of the Willmar School Board discussed filling the Middle School's pool to turn the area into a second gym. The issue will be on the March 13 board meeting agenda.

group of swimmers in a pool
The Willmar Cardinals swimming and diving team are shown on the first day of practice at the Willmar Middle School swimming pool Aug. 12, 2019, in this photo from the team's public Facebook page.
Contributed / Willmar Swimming and Diving Facebook page
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
March 02, 2023 04:50 PM

WILLMARWillmar Public Schools officials continue to look for ways to add physical education space at Willmar Middle School.

Jeff.Holm
Jeff Holm, Willmar Superintendent
Contributed / Willmar Public Schools

The latest plan could involve closing and filling in the school’s swimming pool to build space for another gym. The stage area between the current gym and the pool area would be developed into a fitness center.

The School Board’s Buildings and Grounds Committee discussed the idea at a meeting Thursday morning. It will be on the agenda for discussion at the board’s March 13 regular meeting.

“The ultimate goal was to get more instructional space for physical education,” Superintendent Jeff Holm said.
So school officials began looking for ways to work with the space that is already available.

Holm and others walked through the building with contractors and architects and came up with the plan discussed Thursday. Other ideas were scrapped because they would have interfered with load-bearing walls or would have caused other structural issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pool is seldom used, according to Holm and board members, and it’s been difficult to hire people to staff the pool. The district spends $25,000 or more to maintain the pool each year.

Related:

Board member Mike Reynolds said the pool was once the only pool in the community, but that’s no longer the case.

The project could be funded using some of the pandemic relief aid from the federal government. The district has received nearly $17 million in aid during the pandemic. Much was designated for specific programs — providing safety equipment for controlling the spread of the coronavirus, hiring nurses and hiring social workers and others to help students cope with disrupted school schedules and learning loss.

Some of the other funding has been more flexible. About $4 million earmarked for Willmar Schools remains and can be used through Sept. 30, 2024, said Kathryn Haase, director of business and finance.

Kathryn Haase.jpg
Willmar Public Schools Business and Finance Director Kathryn Haase

Haase said state officials have approved the district using the $4 million to pay employees this year, an approved use. The district would be able to use the money it would have paid employees to fund the middle school improvements.

The work to develop a new gym and the fitness center would cost about $2.5 million, said Aaron Pilarski, buildings and grounds manager. The remaining money would be used to tackle projects on the school’s long-term maintenance list, like redoing the tennis courts and making parking lot improvements.

Before the pandemic, the school district and the West Central Southwest Service Cooperative had planned to work together to build an addition at the southeast corner of the Middle School.

More from LINDA VANDERWERF
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
Legislation that would give state-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community will be discussed in a Minnesota House committee hearing Wednesday.
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota COVID-19 case count falls slightly in latest state update
In Minnesota, an average of 735 people a day are diagnosed with COVID-19, and an average of eight people a day die from the disease. Hospitalizations remained steady in the latest state update.
March 03, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
CentraCare logo.jpg
Local
Willmar physician Cindy Firkins Smith to lead buildup to new med school at CentraCare
Willmar physician Cindy Firkins Smith has been named to lead the development of an expansion of the University of Minnesota Medical School in St. Cloud.
February 27, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Case numbers, deaths, hospitalizations fall in state's latest update on COVID-19
Numbers have fallen for new cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19. New cases now average about 465 a day, and an average of three COVID-19 deaths are reported each day.
February 24, 2023 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Blizzard grocery shopping 022123 001.jpg
Breaking News
Local
'Historic' blizzard to impact most of Minnesota through Thursday
State and local officials warned people to stay home during this dangerous storm.
February 21, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
A student gets onto the bus at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday, December 2, 2023.
Local
Families moving away appears to be hitting Willmar's school enrollment
Open enrollment numbers have been stable, but enrollment has fallen in Willmar Public Schools from families moving away from the area, according to a report at the last Willmar School Board meeting.
February 20, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Lyle Duerksen, middle, observes as tweaks are made to the middle school robotics team's machine on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Local
Willmar Middle School WARP2 robotics team enjoyed trip to state competition in rookie year
The WARP2 FIRST Robotics team at Willmar Public Schools was able to compete at the state level in its first year. It's the second Willmar Middle School team, due to high interest.
February 18, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota sees new cases fall, hospitalizations rise slightly in state's weekly update
Minnesota saw nearly 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 50 deaths due to COVID-19 in the most recent state update. Nearly 100 more people were hospitalized.
February 17, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board sets priorities, plan for deciding $2 million in budget cuts for next school year
Falling enrollment and inflation are leading to budget cuts in Willmar Public Schools. The school board has set a plan for deciding on the cuts, and it includes a list of unacceptable cuts.
February 14, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board may cut budget by $2 million for the 2023-24 school year
Falling enrollment and inflation are leading to budget cuts in Willmar Public Schools and other school districts around the state.
February 13, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf

The district would have built a gym and classrooms for a small middle school-age alternative school. The co-op had planned to build a facility for high needs special education students who need to be in a separate school program for all or most of the school day.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, multiple stumbling blocks having to do with the pandemic and with legislative inaction killed the joint project.

The co-op is looking for funding and a space for its new facility. It operates a small program for high needs students in Willmar, but it isn’t large enough to meet the needs of the area.

No school district in the region has enough students to operate its own facility so the co-op has developed regional centers. Without an adequate regional center in the Willmar area, some students ride a bus an hour or more each way to go to school.

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
What To Read Next
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 6, 2023
March 06, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown