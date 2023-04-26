Willmar Senior High plans Polar Plunge for April 28

WILLMAR — The Special Olympics Plungester will be at Willmar Senior High School on Friday, April 28, to raise money for Special Olympics. Some of the donations will stay with Willmar Schools.

The Plungester is a custom-built mobile unit that brings the Polar Plunge, complete with freezing water, to locations without easy access to a body of water. Plunging is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Friday.

Willmar Public Schools is a Unified Champion School, meaning its schools promote programs that bring together young people with and without intellectual disabilities to foster an accepting environment in schools.

Registration is at plungemn.org.

