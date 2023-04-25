Willmar Senior High School names April 2023 students of the month

WILLMAR — Willmar Senior High School has named students of the month for April. Each month, one student is selected from each of the departments based on criteria established by the departments.

The students, their grade and department are Wyatt Larson 11, Ag Technology; Lucas Jaramillo, 12, Business; Hannah Bredesen, 10, English Language Arts; Alejandro Gallegos, 12, Math; Kenneth Perez Segura, 11, Multilingual; Lauren Dirkes, 12, Music; Aeda Villnow, 10, Physical Education & Health; Sundus Jeilani, 9, Science; Isabella Steinwand, 10, Social Studies; Bryce Peterson, 10, Studio Art; Isabelle Eller, 12, Successful Life Strategies; Jose Gutierrez Vargas, 10, Technology Education; and Kenedee Salonek, 11, World Languages.