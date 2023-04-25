99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Willmar Senior High School names April 2023 students of the month

The students of the month for April 2023 at Willmar High School

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:17 AM

WILLMAR — Willmar Senior High School has named students of the month for April. Each month, one student is selected from each of the departments based on criteria established by the departments.

The students, their grade and department are Wyatt Larson 11, Ag Technology; Lucas Jaramillo, 12, Business; Hannah Bredesen, 10, English Language Arts; Alejandro Gallegos, 12, Math; Kenneth Perez Segura, 11, Multilingual; Lauren Dirkes, 12, Music; Aeda Villnow, 10, Physical Education & Health; Sundus Jeilani, 9, Science; Isabella Steinwand, 10, Social Studies; Bryce Peterson, 10, Studio Art; Isabelle Eller, 12, Successful Life Strategies; Jose Gutierrez Vargas, 10, Technology Education; and Kenedee Salonek, 11, World Languages.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
