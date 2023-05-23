99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar Senior High School names May 2023 students of the month

The students of the month for May 2023 at Willmar High School

Graphic with books and pencils stating Students of the Month
Students of the Month graphic
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:27 AM

WILLMAR — Willmar Senior High School has named students of the month for May. Each month, one student is selected from each of the departments based on criteria established by the departments.

052323.N.WCT.SOMHighSchool.001.jpg

The students, their grade and department are Alex Larsen 12, Ag Technology; Carlos Castillo III, 12, Business; Khalid Yusuf, 10, English Language Arts; Jaidyn Flolo, 11, Math; Angie Mejia Alvarez, 9, Multilingual; David Lammers, 10, Music; Chlide Flores, 11, Physical Education & Health; Eh Kwee Dho, 10, Science; Riyan Hawadle, 12, Social Studies; Samantha Poe, 12, Studio Art; Alexis Trevino, 12, Successful Life Strategies; Matthew Mohr, 11, Technology Education; and Marckus Oothoudt Martinez, 9, World Languages.

052323.N.WCT.SOMHighSchool.002.jpg

