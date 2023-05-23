Willmar Senior High School names May 2023 students of the month

WILLMAR — Willmar Senior High School has named students of the month for May. Each month, one student is selected from each of the departments based on criteria established by the departments.

The students, their grade and department are Alex Larsen 12, Ag Technology; Carlos Castillo III, 12, Business; Khalid Yusuf, 10, English Language Arts; Jaidyn Flolo, 11, Math; Angie Mejia Alvarez, 9, Multilingual; David Lammers, 10, Music; Chlide Flores, 11, Physical Education & Health; Eh Kwee Dho, 10, Science; Riyan Hawadle, 12, Social Studies; Samantha Poe, 12, Studio Art; Alexis Trevino, 12, Successful Life Strategies; Matthew Mohr, 11, Technology Education; and Marckus Oothoudt Martinez, 9, World Languages.