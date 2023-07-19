Willmar sets potential Aug. 7 vote on JCPenney location for city hall and community center

WILLMAR — Willmar City Council at Monday’s meeting approved a motion to put on the Aug. 7 City Council agenda the question of whether to move city hall and the community center to a renovated JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar .

Councilor Mike O’Brien made the request for the council to move forward with making that decision.

Although it was unanimously approved, some councilors and Mayor Doug Reese provided some cautions about making final decisions at this time when the council has been told of other potential options, but has not been presented with detailed information regarding those options.

“I’ve had so many phone calls, so many emails, so many messages — I think it’s really unfair to let these people keep hanging out — Willmar Ten, RockStep and, of course, the people of the city,” O’Brien stated.

Currently, Willmar Ten Investors has the right of first refusal for the JCPenney building for its proposed renovation asa combined city hall and community center, according to Dion Warne, Willmar Ten Investor and senior vice president of Home State Bank.

The right of first refusal agreement is with RockStep Capital, which owns Uptown Willmar. Both RockStep and Willmar Ten are awaiting a council decision before terminating the agreement and Rockstep moving on with other plans for the JCPenney building — whether that be putting the building up for sale or leasing it to another entity.

“I can’t believe the number of requests I get — ‘What are you going to do?’ So I think right now it’s time. I think this council should vote — are we going to do this, are we going to have this done at the mall or not? So we can move on.”

Councilor Julie Asmus agreed that the council could “probably” vote on the JCPenney location, but said the council was also informed of other options at its July 10 work session and should receive more information about those before voting.

She said that one option that was discussed at the work session was demolishing a portion of the Willmar City Auditorium, keeping the facade and the war room, and adding on to the remaining portion for a new city hall, but no details regarding costs for that were provided.

The auditorium is next door to the current Willmar City Offices.

Another option presented to the council was building new for less than what has been proposed in BKV Group's site plans and designs, and Asmus was concerned about making a decision without first seeing new proposals for a less expensive building. City Administrator Leslie Valiant told the council at the work session that it had the option to build new for less if that’s what it chose.

Asmus explained that BKV Group’s proposals for a new city hall and community center building at the current community center site were estimated to cost $30 million to $34 million and the council has not been informed of what would be cut out of that proposal if the council decided to build new for less.

“We tell them we only want it to be $20 million or $21 million, which we could do at the JCPenney’s location. … To say that we tell them $20 million and that’s how they’ll build it, it doesn’t sit with me, because then I don’t know what we’re getting,” Asmus said.

“Those are some questions, before I can make a decision on the JCPenney site, I want to know, I need to know, for the taxpayers' money. What is it costing at these different sites and what are we getting. That’s not rushing, that’s not stalling, I want a decision as much as anyone else. But there’s information that we have to have to make the right decision.”

Councilors Vicki Davis and Audrey Nelsen agreed that it felt like not making a decision regarding the mall was “bogging us down.”

Davis is ready to move forward with a vote.

Nelsen cautioned against voting “just to be done because we don’t like the pressure and we don’t like the comments and we don’t like the questions.”

Davis pointed out that the council recently made a decision to allow Willmar Municipal Utilities to build its new facilities separate from a new city hall, and she felt the council could make a decision regarding the JCPenney building, as well.

“While we have a responsibility to make a decision, we have a responsibility to make the right decision,” Nelsen said. “I don’t feel obligated that we are stringing them along at this point in time. We should be making the right decisions for the city of Willmar.”

She suggested that the council on Aug. 7 may again decide it does not have enough information and again delay any decision for two more weeks to make sure the council is making the right decision.

“The council has been at this for so long, we need to make sure we get it right,” Reese said. “It would be a shame to be forced to settle for the wrong decision after all this time, so let’s get it right and let’s take the time.”