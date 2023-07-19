6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar sets potential Aug. 7 vote on JCPenney location for city hall and community center

Councilors approved placing the question of whether or not to move the community center and city hall to a renovated JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar on its next meeting agenda, with some cautions.

Willmar Offices 032123 003.jpg
A car travels past the JCPenney site at the Uptown Willmar mall on March 21, 2023. The Willmar City Council unanimously made the decision Monday, July 17, to place on its Aug. 7 agenda the question of moving the city hall and community center to a renovated JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:27 AM

WILLMARWillmar City Council at Monday’s meeting approved a motion to put on the Aug. 7 City Council agenda the question of whether to move city hall and the community center to a renovated JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar .

Councilor Mike O’Brien made the request for the council to move forward with making that decision.

Erica Dischino / TribuneThe Willmar City Auditorium, next door to the Willmar City Offices on Sixth Street Southwest in downtown Willmar, is shown Tuesday. Use of space in the auditorium as part of a new city hall project is under discussion.
Local
Willmar City Council hears new options for city hall including Skylark Center, Block 50 and downtown
The city hall and community center location debate continued at a July 10 work session, with City Administrator Leslie Valiant offering new options to consider: Skylark Center or Block 50.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Although it was unanimously approved, some councilors and Mayor Doug Reese provided some cautions about making final decisions at this time when the council has been told of other potential options, but has not been presented with detailed information regarding those options.

READ MORE

060320.N.WCT.WillmarFilingO'Brien.jpg
Michael O'Brien

“I’ve had so many phone calls, so many emails, so many messages — I think it’s really unfair to let these people keep hanging out — Willmar Ten, RockStep and, of course, the people of the city,” O’Brien stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Willmar Ten Investors has the right of first refusal for the JCPenney building for its proposed renovation asa combined city hall and community center, according to Dion Warne, Willmar Ten Investor and senior vice president of Home State Bank.

The right of first refusal agreement is with RockStep Capital, which owns Uptown Willmar. Both RockStep and Willmar Ten are awaiting a council decision before terminating the agreement and Rockstep moving on with other plans for the JCPenney building — whether that be putting the building up for sale or leasing it to another entity.

“I can’t believe the number of requests I get — ‘What are you going to do?’ So I think right now it’s time. I think this council should vote — are we going to do this, are we going to have this done at the mall or not? So we can move on.”

Councilor Julie Asmus agreed that the council could “probably” vote on the JCPenney location, but said the council was also informed of other options at its July 10 work session and should receive more information about those before voting.

She said that one option that was discussed at the work session was demolishing a portion of the Willmar City Auditorium, keeping the facade and the war room, and adding on to the remaining portion for a new city hall, but no details regarding costs for that were provided.

The auditorium is next door to the current Willmar City Offices.

Julie Asmus
Julie Asmus, with the Willmar chapter of the Minnesota Business and Professional Women. (DAN BURDETT | LIVE IT!)

Another option presented to the council was building new for less than what has been proposed in BKV Group's site plans and designs, and Asmus was concerned about making a decision without first seeing new proposals for a less expensive building. City Administrator Leslie Valiant told the council at the work session that it had the option to build new for less if that’s what it chose.

Asmus explained that BKV Group’s proposals for a new city hall and community center building at the current community center site were estimated to cost $30 million to $34 million and the council has not been informed of what would be cut out of that proposal if the council decided to build new for less.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We tell them we only want it to be $20 million or $21 million, which we could do at the JCPenney’s location. … To say that we tell them $20 million and that’s how they’ll build it, it doesn’t sit with me, because then I don’t know what we’re getting,” Asmus said.

“Those are some questions, before I can make a decision on the JCPenney site, I want to know, I need to know, for the taxpayers' money. What is it costing at these different sites and what are we getting. That’s not rushing, that’s not stalling, I want a decision as much as anyone else. But there’s information that we have to have to make the right decision.”

More by Jennifer Kotila:
A graphic image of an outdoor fitness court showing people working on various types of exercise equipment.
Local
Free fitness court to open July 19 in Willmar's Sperry Park
The city of Willmar, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the National Fitness Campaign provided funds for the construction of the fitness court, which will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
RailroadClosing.png
Local
Kandiyohi County Road 6 railroad crossing to be closed for maintenance beginning July 17
The crossing is scheduled to reopen Friday, July 21.
3d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Leslie Valiant
Members Only
Local
Willmar administrator says city can choose to build new for less
During discussion of a new Willmar City Hall and Community Center during a work session July 10, City Administrator Leslie Valiant told the council it could decide its budget to build new.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Andy Weiner
Members Only
Local
Mall owner unsure why three Willmar councilors don't trust him
Andy Weiner is the president of RockStep Capital, which owns the Willmar and many other mall and retail outlets in the U.S. Three members of the Willmar City Council said this week they don't trust mall ownership.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Farm Rite Equipment construction 071323 001.jpg
Local
Farm-Rite Equipment in Willmar begins construction of new building
The new $4 million, 26,000-square-foot shop and office/showroom is being constructed at the dealership's current Willmar location. In conjunction with the project, the city of Willmar will be constructing a stormwater pond located on the southern portion of the property.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Erica Dischino / TribuneWillmar Municipal Utilities keeps equipment and large vehicles in a building on Benson Avenue Southwest, near the downtown offices but separate. A new, combined facility has been under discussion by the Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission, but the downtown location may not be feasible.
Members Only
Local
Willmar City Council prepared to make one city hall/community center decision — WMU can remain separate
The Willmar City Council decision that will be made at its Monday, July 17, meeting will allow Willmar Municipal Utilities to move forward with its long-term plans that have been delayed for months due to council indecision.
Jul 12
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
mndot-6.png
Local
Open house set July 13 for US Highway 12 project in Willmar
A meeting for a future project to resurface a section of U.S. Highway 12 in Willmar and reconfigure it to three lanes will take place on Thursday, July 13, at the Willmar Public Library, 410 Fifth St. S.W. The public is invited to stop by at their convenience from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Jul 9
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
City hall and community center to be discussed Monday, July 10, during Willmar City Council work session
The Willmar City Council during a work session Monday will also go into a closed session to review the current results of a wage compensation study as part of labor negotiation strategy.
Jul 8
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
willmar-schools-web.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board on July 10 to consider calling a referendum Nov. 7 for levy and bonding
The Willmar School Board is expected to ask voters to approve up to a $750-per-pupil operating levy and bonding of $6.1 million for a new Middle School gymnasium.
Jul 8
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
middle-school.jpg
Local
Willmar School District survey finds support for possible operating levy and $6.1M in bonding for gymnasium
The Willmar Public School District will continue discussion of asking residents this fall to approve an operating levy of up to $750 per pupil unit and a $6.1 million bond for construction of a new middle school gymnasium.
Jul 7
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Councilors Vicki Davis and Audrey Nelsen agreed that it felt like not making a decision regarding the mall was “bogging us down.”

Davis is ready to move forward with a vote.

Nelsen cautioned against voting “just to be done because we don’t like the pressure and we don’t like the comments and we don’t like the questions.”

Erica Dischino / TribuneWard 2 Willmar City Council candidate Vicki Davis poses for a photo Sept. 28.
Erica Dischino / Tribune Ward 2 Willmar City Council candidate Vicki Davis poses for a photo Sept. 28.

Davis pointed out that the council recently made a decision to allow Willmar Municipal Utilities to build its new facilities separate from a new city hall, and she felt the council could make a decision regarding the JCPenney building, as well.

“While we have a responsibility to make a decision, we have a responsibility to make the right decision,” Nelsen said. “I don’t feel obligated that we are stringing them along at this point in time. We should be making the right decisions for the city of Willmar.”

WCT.STOCK.AudreyNelsen.JPG
Audrey Nelsen

She suggested that the council on Aug. 7 may again decide it does not have enough information and again delay any decision for two more weeks to make sure the council is making the right decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The council has been at this for so long, we need to make sure we get it right,” Reese said. “It would be a shame to be forced to settle for the wrong decision after all this time, so let’s get it right and let’s take the time.”

Mayor Doug Reese addresses the city council and citizens of Willmar during his first meeting as Mayor.
Mayor Doug Reese
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 19, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Crash that closed Minnesota Hwy. 9 near Benson killed one
11h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Carmen Fernholz, right, described the challenges and strides made in developing the intermediate wheat grass trademarked as Kernza during a field day at the A Frame Farm near Madison, Minnesota on July 13, 2023.
Local
Minnesota farmers among those growing the promise of Kernza
12h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar
7h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Litch VFW moves into district tournament
7h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Willmar Cardinal has a new look
13h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.001.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven pitcher shuts the door on Redwood falls
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne