Willmar Stingers offer plenty of baseball and family fun at the ballpark

The Willmar Stingers have been a fixture on the local scene for 14 seasons, bringing Northwoods League baseball to the community as well as unique, fun promotions every home game.

The league, which features college players from across the country, stretches from Michigan to Thunder Bay, Ontario, to western North Dakota with the addition of this year's expansion team, the Minot Hot Tots. Hundreds of the league's players end up playing pro ball, with several hundred making Major League Baseball since the Northwoods began in 1994.

Willmar's team plays at Bill Taunton Stadium and features plenty of fun not just every night, but virtually every inning with promotions, gimmicks and giveaways.

This season's home opener is Wednesday, May 31, against the Eau Claire Express, and features post-game fireworks.

For ticket information, call 320-222-2010 or visit northwoodsleague.com/willmar-stingers .

Brett Bateman smiles before the Willmar Stingers took on the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

2023 promotional schedule

Wednesday, May 31 — Home Opener, presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group with post-game fireworks.

Tuesday, June 6 — Stingers Baseball Cap Night, presented by Heritage Bank and Pioneer Heritage Insurance (limited to first 300 fans).

Wednesday, June 7 — Hawaiian Night.

Thursday, June 8 — Summer St. Patty's Night. Everything will be green.

Monday, June 12 — Dunder Mifflin Night.

Thursday, June 15 — Miles for Mentors Night, presented by Kandi Dental, Southwest Initative Foundation and Bernick's. This promotion will also include a pre-game kids fun run.

Friday, June 16 — Bluejay Nation Night, presented by the Central Minnesota Christian School.

Saturday, June 17 — Former Stingers pitcher Varland Jersey Night, presented by Cash Wise Foods. Fans will pick either Minnesota Twin Louie Varland or his brother, Milwaukee Brewer Gus Varland (limited to first 200 kids).

Sunday, June 18 — Father's Day. The first 250 fans ages 21+ will receive a Green Mill gift card, and attendees are invited to play "catch" with dad on the field before the game at 4 p.m.

Friday, June 23 — Willmar Fests and Habitat for Humanity Night, presented by Remodeling Solutions.

Monday, June 26 — Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunburg Marching Band Night, presented by Bernick's.

Tuesday, June 27 — Renville County West Jaguar Night, presented by Bernick's.

Wednesday, June 28 — '90s Night, featuring hit sitcoms from the era.

Thursday, June 29 — Barry T-Shirt Giveaway Night, presented by Project Turnabout (limited to first 150 kids).

Thursday, July 6 — Find Bigfoot at the Ballpark Night.

Friday, July 7 — Youth Baseball and Softball Night, presented by Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railway.

Monday, July 10 — Community All-Stars, presented by Coordinated Business Systems.

Wednesday, July 12 — Kandiyohi Power Cooperative Night.

Thursday, July 13 (1:05 p.m.) — Kids Day Game, presented by United Way of Willmar Area Community Foundation.

Thursday, July 13 (7:05 p.m.) — T-Shirt Night, presented by Rambow (limited to first 250 adults).

Friday, July 14 — '80s Night.

Saturday, July 15 — Christmas in July, featuring post-game fireworks.

Sunday, July 16 — Faith and Family Night, presented by Living Word.

Tuesday, July 18 — Barry Tractor Bobblehead, presented by Kandiyohi County Corn and Soybean Growers Association (limited to first 250 fans).

Wednesday, July 19 — Gift Card Night, presented by Ruff's (limited to first 250 fans ages 21+).

Saturday, July 22 — Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by Donnelly Truck Service.

Sunday, July 23 — Classic Car Show Night, presented by Country Stop and A&W-New London. The car show and live music starts at 2:30 p.m., and a vendor market begins at 4.

Monday, July 24 — Kids' Nickelodeon Night, presented by the Green Mill. Kids admitted free.

Saturday, July 29 — CentraCare Night, featuring post-game fireworks.

Sunday, July 30 — Community Christian School Night, presented by Woody's Trucking.

Monday, August 7 —Team Trading Card Set Night, presented by Speedy Print of Willmar.

Tuesday, August 8 — Former Stingers infielder and Twins top prospect Brooks Lee Bobblehead Night, presented by Schweiters Chevrolet of Willmar.

Wednesday, August 9 — 2023 Team Poster Night, presented by Speedy Print of Willmar.

Thursday, August 10 — National S'mores and Fan Appreciation Night, featuring post-game fireworks.

Follow the Stingers at the stadium, in the West Central Tribune and online at wctrib.com or epaper.wctrib.com . For additional information, visit northwoodsleague.com/willmar-stingers .