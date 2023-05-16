99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar Ten Investors make 'awkward' city hall/community center presentation to City Council

Willmar Ten Investors on Monday presented its design concepts for a combined city hall and community center at the former JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar.

WillmarTenMall01.png
The new design concept from Willmar Ten Investors for converting the former JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar into a combined city hall and community center included more circular outside areas at the entrances and in the outside public areas to soften the “box” look of the JCPenney building from previous design concepts. It also included a larger community garden and green space throughout the property.
Contributed / City of Willmar
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 11:19 PM

WILLMAR — Kelly TerWisscha of TerWisscha Construction and Dion Warne of Home State Bank at Monday’s City Council meeting presented the Willmar Ten Investors' latest design concept for converting the former JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar into a combined city hall and community center.

TerWisscha started the presentation by agreeing with a comment made by Councilor Tom Butterfield at a previous meeting, stating, “It could be a little awkward for us to be presenting to you prior to, and during, you having paid counsel working on another plan for the same location. So, it’s awkward for us to be standing here before you presenting while someone else is working on the same design for the same property.”

READ MORE

Bruce Schwartzman, from the BKV Group design and architecture firm, was also present at the meeting. BKV Group has been contracted to come up with its own proposal for the renovation of the JCPenney space.

Schwartzman, when asked if he would like to speak after TerWisscha and Warne were finished with their presentation, admitted it was a “little odd” for him to speak on BKV designs for the JCPenney building.

No action was taken after the Willmar Ten presentation. The next step will be to have BKV Group present its design concept for the building, as well as the council hearing the city engineer’s structural analysis of the building, both slated for a June 12 City Council work session.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other location that remains under consideration is the current site of the Willmar Community Center on Business 71. A new building would be constructed there to house both the Willmar Community Center and Willmar City Hall.

Due to the design concepts already presented by BKV Group for the various other sites that have been under consideration, TerWisscha noted that Willmar Ten Investors revisited its previous design concepts through a different lens and it was significantly different than what was previously presented in 2020 — the same design concept that was presented again about two months ago.

WillmarTenMall02.png
In the new design concepts for a combined city hall and community center at the former JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar, Willmar Ten Investors softened the look of the "box" like look of formerly presented concepts.
Contributed / City of Willmar

Willmar Ten was given an additional 60 days to present a new site design plan, as well as pin down figures that are more reflective of today’s construction costs.

The new design concept included more circular outside areas at the entrances and in the outside public areas to soften the “box” look of the JCPenney building from previous design concepts.

A large portion of the presentation by Willmar Ten focused on the parking lot and improvements that will be made if the City Council approves the JCPenney location for the combined city hall and community center — a topic that has received significant feedback from the community.

More by Jennifer Kotila:
A mural design featuring graphic human images doing outdoor activities like running, biking and swimming through graphic landscapes and connected by a graphic trail.
Local
Artist Sonja Madsen's design chosen to adorn outdoor fitness court to be constructed in Willmar's Sperry Park
Willmar City Council has approved using Artist Sonja Madsen's design for the mural that will be on the wall separating the two sides of the outdoor fitness court to be constructed at Sperry Park.
May 09, 2023 05:35 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
SteveOkins
Local
Steve Okins retires as city of Willmar Finance Director
Okins last day with the city was April 21 after serving the city for 37 years.
May 08, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A potential Willmar Rail Park would include an 8,000-foot rail loop coming off the Willmar Wye railroad bypass west of Willmar. A grain storage facility is planned along the west side of the project area and Nexyst would be on the east side of the loop. The map illustration shows four rail spurs. The project area is generally north of Minnesota Highway 40 and west of the new FedEx distribution center and Magnum LTL trucking and would be developed by Midwest and Bluegrass Rail.
Local
Willmar Planning Commission approves $1.16 million purchase agreement to develop a rail park
The Willmar Rail Park, as it's being called by Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman, would encompass 145 acres in Willmar's Industrial Park and represents an expansion of the Nexyst development. The Nexyst project has been previously described as regional transportation hub for the company, which moves crops from field to consumer by using a network of specialized containers.
May 05, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Volunteer firefighter Ryan Erickson, 63, of Blomkest, Minnesota.
Local
Fallen Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend
Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson died in the line of duty on May 12, 2022, when a grain bin struck him as he was leaving his farm to respond to a weather watch due to impending violent storms.
May 04, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Council to consider license and donation acceptance agreement for amphitheater at Robbins Island
Willmar City Council will consider a license and donation acceptance agreement with the Rotary Club of Willmar at its meeting Monday, May 1.
April 29, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
southdale.jpg
Local
Repurposing and revitalizing empty mall spaces for civic use brings them closer to creator's original intent
When the first indoor shopping mall opened, creator Victor Gruen envisioned the surrounding area being developed into a more European-style town center. Instead, it grew into something he despised.
April 28, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Runnings Storefront.jpg
Local
Minnesota-based Runnings to purchase R.P. Home and Harvest
Upon completion of the acquisition R.P. Home & Harvest, Runnings’ footprint will expand to 80 locations, serving customers in 12 states from New York to Montana.
April 24, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Ten Projects 041923 002.jpg
Local
Willmar Ten Investors turning blight into tax-generating properties for more than 40 years
Since February of 1980, Willmar Ten Investors have been purchasing blighted properties in the city and redeveloping them into tax-generating properties.
April 22, 2023 05:34 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
JCPenny Tour 041423 001.jpg
Local
Willmar City Council approves extending the contract with BKV Group for city hall/community center proposals
One of the items included in the city of Willmar's extended contract with BKV Group, not to exceed $15,000, is a site concept and cost estimate for remodeling the JCPenney building in the Uptown Willmar mall.
April 19, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Stay N' Play 021623 001.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission launches Child Care Development Program
Utilizing a grant from DEED and local funding from the city of Willmar and Kandiyohi County, the program has approximately $600,000 to assist child care providers, including issuing forgivable loans.
April 18, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Not only will the city hall and community center have a new parking surface with a large community garden, rain gardens, trees and other green space, but mall owner RockStep Capital and Kandiyohi County Soil and Water Conservation District are investing in a $52,000 engineering study to improve a large portion of the remainder of the Uptown Willmar parking lot to help improve groundwater quality from stormwater runoff, according to TerWisscha and Warne.

Andy Weiner, owner of RockStep Capital, has pledged $500,000 of any funds he receives for the sale of the JCPenney building to the city to be used for $2 million of improvements to the parking lot that would include the addition of rain gardens, trees and green space. The remaining $1.5 million would be funded through grants applied for by Kandiyohi SWCD.

The Willmar Ten design concept would cost an estimated $18.2 million to $20.75 million, which doesn’t include furniture, technology or security costs, largely due to the fact that Willmar Ten Investors have not been given the opportunity to sit down with city staff to know what those needs might be, according to TerWisscha.

ADVERTISEMENT

TerWisscha stated that the building is structurally sound and will be a whole new building inside, and also have a new roof and HVAC system.

When given the opportunity to speak, Schwarzman agreed that the building is structurally sound, and added that the BKV Group design concepts for the building will include an 8,000-square-foot addition to bring the structure to 60,000 square feet. He did not elaborate further on BKV Group's design plans.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar Public Schools planning for free meals for all kids
May 15, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Lotto.jpg
Local
Minnesota Lottery to give away 100 free scratch tickets this week at locations across Minnesota
May 15, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press staff report
2981846+ambulance.jpg
Local
Morton, Minnesota, man pronounced dead at the scene of horseback riding accident
May 15, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs get past BBE Jaguars, 5-3
May 15, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis, 33, is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays rally to beat Lakeview
May 15, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: YME Sting clinch first wins of the season
May 15, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal girls earn 5th place after Day 1 of CLC Championships
May 15, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott