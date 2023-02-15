Willmar woman sentenced to more than three years for selling methamphetamine

WILLMAR — A Willmar woman was sentenced Feb. 3 to 39 months in prison after being convicted of selling methamphetamine.

Rebecca Zaldivar, 47, pleaded guilty in November in Kandiyohi County District Court to an amended third-degree felony drug sale charge, reduced from an initial second-degree sale charge.

In exchange for her plea, the remaining third- and fifth-degree drug possession charges were dismissed.

Judge Melissa Listug gave Zaldivar credit for 28 days already served.

Under Minnesota law, offenders are required to serve at least two-thirds of a sentence in custody, and may be allowed to serve the remaining time on supervised release.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Zaldivar's expected release date from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee is March 6, 2025.

According to the criminal complaint, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force received information that Zaldivar was selling methamphetamine from her apartment in Willmar during the months of January and February in 2022.

Zaldivar was probation with Kandiyohi County at the time for a felony third-degree burglary conviction, according to court records.

On Feb. 17, 2022, agents met with Zaldivar, who was accompanied by probation officers, and informed her that she and her apartment would be searched.

Zaldivar was arrested, and an agent applied for and received a search warrant for her residence.

Agents found more than 120 grams of liquid from two glass bongs, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Agents also found drug paraphernalia items in her home including hundreds of plastic bags, a scale and a ledger with pay/owe sheets.