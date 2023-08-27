6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar woman unhurt in crash that seriously injured motorcycle driver

A Winthrop motorcycle driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Browntown with a Jeep driving by a Willmar woman.

By Levi Jones
Today at 12:26 PM

BROWNTON — A Willmar woman was involved in an accident with a motorcycle Saturday just outside of Brownton.

She was unhurt, but the motorcycle driver, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Michal Jean Clobes, 75, of Willmar, was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee south on Minnesota Highway 15. Lance Andrew Bennett, 63, of Winthrop, also was southbound on a 2012 Harley-Davidson with passenger Debra Lee Bennett, 61, also Winthrop. The two vehicles collided at 3:43 p.m. Saturday near the intersection with Division Street, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report .

Debra Bennett's injuries were described as non-life-threatening and she was wearing a helmet. Both of the Bennetts were taken to Hutchinson Health Hospital for treatment.

According to the report, alcohol was not involved. Clobes was wearing a seat belt.

Also responding to the crash were the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, Winthrop Police Department, Allina Health and Brownton Fire Department.

By Levi Jones
Levi Jones is the West Central Tribune’s business reporter. After growing up in the Twin Cities, Jones attended Hamline University for journalism and media communications. After graduating in 2020, Jones has worked as a reporter covering anything from sports to politics.
