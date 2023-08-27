Willmar woman unhurt in crash that seriously injured motorcycle driver

BROWNTON — A Willmar woman was involved in an accident with a motorcycle Saturday just outside of Brownton.

She was unhurt, but the motorcycle driver, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Michal Jean Clobes, 75, of Willmar, was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee south on Minnesota Highway 15. Lance Andrew Bennett, 63, of Winthrop, also was southbound on a 2012 Harley-Davidson with passenger Debra Lee Bennett, 61, also Winthrop. The two vehicles collided at 3:43 p.m. Saturday near the intersection with Division Street, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report .

Debra Bennett's injuries were described as non-life-threatening and she was wearing a helmet. Both of the Bennetts were taken to Hutchinson Health Hospital for treatment.

According to the report, alcohol was not involved. Clobes was wearing a seat belt.

Also responding to the crash were the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, Winthrop Police Department, Allina Health and Brownton Fire Department.