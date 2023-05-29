Willmar's aquatics features are ready for cool summer fun

Willmar offers many different ways to cool off on a hot summer day. The Dorothy Olson Aquatic Center with its pools and slides, Rice Park Splash Pad and its multiple water features and Foot Lake at Robbins Island Regional Park all offer hours of summer fun for children and adults alike. There are also swimming lessons available through Willmar Community Education.

Children react to a crumbling oversized Jenga set while playing mini-games at the Dorothy Olson Aquatic Center during the Queen's Splash on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The event was one of many on tap for this year's Willmar Fests. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dorothy Olson Aquatic Center

Address: 1601 22nd St. S.W.

Seasonal phone: 320-441-2018.

The aquatic center is scheduled to open for the season June 9, weather permitting, and will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m. However, the center will not open for the day if the air temperature is 68 degrees or cooler.

Check the website before visiting.

The center employs Red Cross-trained lifeguards and features a zero-depth pool with interactive toy features, a six-lane 25-yard recreational pool, two poolside climbing walls, two towering water slides, a children’s slide and concession stand. Amenities include chaise lounges, umbrellas and picnic tables.

Special events are planned from June through August, and will be listed at the pool and online.

Daily admission is $3 for swimmers and observers. There are also group rates and individual and family season passes available.

Birthday parties: The aquatic center is booking birthday parties and other get-togethers. The entire center can be rented out for after-hour private group events. For more information, call 320-231-8490.

All special events at the DOAC will be posted on the DOAC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DOACWillmar

Robbins Island

Swimming in Foot Lake is allowed at the Virgil Olson Beach during daylight hours. The sand beach can be reached via a paved walking path along Foot Lake. Vehicle parking is also available.

Children and families keep cool while playing at the splash pad located at Rice Park in Willmar on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, as temperatures hit 90 degrees. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Rice Park Splash Pad

The Rice Park Splash Pad is open daily from Memorial Day through Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is no charge. A section is designed for 3-5-year-olds to enjoy, while the other areas are geared to all ages. Changing rooms and restrooms are available in the park’s shelter.

The park is located at 805 Third St. S.W., two blocks west of McDonald’s.

People react to water being poured on them while keeping cool in the summer heat at the splash pad located at Rice Park in Willmar on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Swimming lessons

For information about lessons, call 320-231-8490 or check www.willmar.k12.mn.us/communityed .

There are several different class options for different ages and abilities, all held at the Willmar Middle School pool.