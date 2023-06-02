Willmar's graduation rate was higher than pre-pandemic levels a year ago

WILLMAR — Willmar Public Schools ’ graduation rates were above pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to a recent state report.

The state’s graduation reports always come out about a year after students graduate, Director of Teaching and Learning Carrie Thomas told the Willmar School Board at a recent meeting.

Even though the students have left, the results are worth noting, she said.

“We have lots of other ways we look at our students in our system currently and how we’re supporting them to try to make sure they’re on track for graduation,” she said.

The school district is on the watch for early warning signs of students who may struggle to graduate, monitoring for attendance, behavior and course completion, she said.

The recent report indicates that Willmar’s students have made some impressive gains in recent years, she said. The information is included in the Minnesota Report Card on the Minnesota Department of Education website.

Students who don’t graduate after four years are able to continue attending high school until they turn 21, and Willmar has students who have graduated after five, six or seven years.

The additional time is useful for immigrant students or others whose education has been interrupted for some reason.

At Willmar Senior High, the four-year graduation rate in 2022 was nearly 82%, with 239 students graduating and 29 continuing their studies.

At the Area Learning Center, the district’s smaller alternative high school, 26 students graduated in 2022, with another 20 continuing. The graduation rate was 44.1%.

The graduation rate for those who have continued studying was impressive in recent years, particularly at the ALC, Thomas said.

At the ALC, 50% of the class of 2021 had graduated after five years, a total of 36 students. The class of 2020’s six-year rate was 49%, 25 students.

After seven years, 72.1% of the ALC’s class of 2019 had graduated, 49 students.

After five years, the Senior High class of 2021 five-year graduation rate increased 87.2%, a total of 231 students.

The Senior High’s six-year graduation rate for the class of 2020 was 87.2%, and the seven-year graduation rate for the class of 2019 was 89.5%.

The district provides three other programs for teens living in the community. They all have small enrollments that vary through the year.