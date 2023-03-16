Winter keeps a tight grip on west central Minnesota
A March 16 snowstorm put a halt to dreams of spring as whiteout conditions closed roads throughout west central Minnesota. Residents were advised to remain home and off the roads until conditions improved.
WILLMAR — Several inches of snow Thursday morning followed by rising winds created limited visibility and blizzard conditions across much of Minnesota.
Many schools didn’t open Thursday morning, and the ones that had opened sent their students home early.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 advised no travel on a number of roads in southwestern Minnesota.
Portions of U.S. highways 14 and 71 and state highways 30, 60, 62 and 86 were under no-travel advisories Thursday afternoon.
A section of Highway 14 between Tracy and Highway 23 was closed, as was a section of Highway 67 west of Granite Falls.
ADVERTISEMENT
Many roads in the area were listed as covered in snow and ice with visibility of less than a half mile. In some cases, visibility was 1/10 of a mile.
A winter weather advisory was issued for much of southwestern and central Minnesota through 7 a.m. Friday. Temperatures were expected to be in the single digits Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Daytime temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s until Sunday, when they will be closer to 30. By Monday, temperatures will be near 40.
Unfortunately, rain and snow are expected again Wednesday and Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT