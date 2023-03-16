Winter keeps a tight grip on west central Minnesota

WILLMAR — Several inches of snow Thursday morning followed by rising winds created limited visibility and blizzard conditions across much of Minnesota.

Many schools didn’t open Thursday morning, and the ones that had opened sent their students home early.

A New London-Spicer student covers their face to shield it from blowing snow as whiteout conditions inundate New London during an early school dismissal due to deteriorating weather conditions Thursday, March 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A vehicle drives in whiteout conditions along Minnesota Highway 23 outside Spicer on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 advised no travel on a number of roads in southwestern Minnesota.

Portions of U.S. highways 14 and 71 and state highways 30, 60, 62 and 86 were under no-travel advisories Thursday afternoon.

A section of Highway 14 between Tracy and Highway 23 was closed, as was a section of Highway 67 west of Granite Falls.

A student walks to a vehicle after New London-Spicer Schools dismissed early due to winter weather on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Many roads in the area were listed as covered in snow and ice with visibility of less than a half mile. In some cases, visibility was 1/10 of a mile.

A winter weather advisory was issued for much of southwestern and central Minnesota through 7 a.m. Friday. Temperatures were expected to be in the single digits Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

A woman walks through heavy snow after leaving Teal's Market in Spicer on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Daytime temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s until Sunday, when they will be closer to 30. By Monday, temperatures will be near 40.

Unfortunately, rain and snow are expected again Wednesday and Thursday.