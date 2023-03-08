99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Wisdom & Wine fundraiser by Friends of the Willmar Public Library set for June 8, 2023

Tickets on sale March 13 through May 15 at the Willmar Public Library

WIsdom-Wine-Logo.png
Wisdom & Wine at Home 2021
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
March 08, 2023 09:20 AM

WILLMAR — The Friends of the Willmar Public Library present the third annual Wisdom & Wine fundraising event June 8 at the Willmar Conference Center.

Authors Marcie Rendon, Matt Goldman and Steve Rushin will each speak starting at 7 p.m.

Rendon is a Native American author from Minneapolis. She is an enrolled member of the White Earth Anishinabe Nation. Her most recent book is “Sinister Graves,” the third book in her Cash Murder Mystery Series.

Goldman has written full-length novels, plays and even written for television. He began his career in the entertainment and storytelling and writing-down-your-thoughts industry while doing stand-up comedy at his alma mater of the University of Minnesota. His most recent book is “Carolina Moonset.”

Rushin, a Bloomington native, is a journalist, sportswriter and novelist. He was a writer for Sports Illustrated and named the 2005 National Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. He hosts a weekly podcast called the “Ball & Chain Podcast,” with his wife, Rebecca Lobo, a Hall of Fame athlete. They discuss current events, sports and family life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Books will be available for purchase and authors will be signing books following the event.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with cheese and crackers on the tables. Each guest will receive a glass of wine or nonalcoholic beverage. The dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. A silent auction and raffle will also be from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Proceeds will go to the Willmar Public Library to help support collection development and library programs.

Tickets for Wisdom & Wine will be available between March 13 and May 15 at the Willmar Public Library and on Eventbrite for $35. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
Wsa.fire.Structure fire.jpg
Local
All occupants accounted for, cat rescued after New London, Minnesota, house fire
March 09, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
car.crash.jpg
Local
Cokato, Minnesota, man suffers life-threatening injuries in Meeker County crash
March 09, 2023 09:08 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NLS vs. Morris-CA, 030823.001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: NLS Wildcats knock off top seed
March 08, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars start slowly, then crank it up to roll past the Ortonville Trojans
March 08, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, 0, goes for a layup attempt during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against MACCRAY on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo.
Prep
Boys basketball: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks yank the momentum back in 2nd half
March 08, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown