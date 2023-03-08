Wisdom & Wine fundraiser by Friends of the Willmar Public Library set for June 8, 2023

WILLMAR — The Friends of the Willmar Public Library present the third annual Wisdom & Wine fundraising event June 8 at the Willmar Conference Center.

Authors Marcie Rendon, Matt Goldman and Steve Rushin will each speak starting at 7 p.m.

Rendon is a Native American author from Minneapolis. She is an enrolled member of the White Earth Anishinabe Nation. Her most recent book is “Sinister Graves,” the third book in her Cash Murder Mystery Series.

Goldman has written full-length novels, plays and even written for television. He began his career in the entertainment and storytelling and writing-down-your-thoughts industry while doing stand-up comedy at his alma mater of the University of Minnesota. His most recent book is “Carolina Moonset.”

Rushin, a Bloomington native, is a journalist, sportswriter and novelist. He was a writer for Sports Illustrated and named the 2005 National Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. He hosts a weekly podcast called the “Ball & Chain Podcast,” with his wife, Rebecca Lobo, a Hall of Fame athlete. They discuss current events, sports and family life.

Books will be available for purchase and authors will be signing books following the event.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with cheese and crackers on the tables. Each guest will receive a glass of wine or nonalcoholic beverage. The dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. A silent auction and raffle will also be from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Proceeds will go to the Willmar Public Library to help support collection development and library programs.

Tickets for Wisdom & Wine will be available between March 13 and May 15 at the Willmar Public Library and on Eventbrite for $35. No tickets will be sold at the door.

