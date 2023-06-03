99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

With session over, two west central Minnesota Republican legislators warn what is to come

State Representative Chris Swedzinski and Senator Gary Dahms charge that the DFL-controlled legislature went too far in policy and spending bills.

State Representative Chris Swedzinski, R-Ghent, left and State Senator Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, held a town hall meeting to provide a wrap up on the latest legislative session on June 1, 2023 in Granite Falls.
State Representative Chris Swedzinski, R-Ghent, left, and State Senator Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, held a town hall meeting to provide a wrap-up on the latest legislative session on June 1, 2023, in Granite Falls.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 7:22 AM

GRANITE FALLS — Two area Republican legislators wrapped up their assessment of the just completed 2023 Minnesota legislative session with a warning.

“Next year will be as bad as this year,” said State Senator Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls. His comment came as he expressed concerns that what he termed potentially bad policies — i.e., medically-assisted suicide — could be on the DFL agenda next session.

READ MORE

Dahms and State Representative Chris Swedzinksi, R-Ghent, offered a session wrap-up on June 1 in Granite Falls. It was part of a day-long series of meetings they held in District 15A, which includes Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle counties.

“We’re fast approaching California- and Chicago-style politics in Minnesota,” Swedzinski said while voicing his own disappointment about the session. His comment came after discussing the new law allowing recreational marijuana. Swedzinski alleges that the law includes a pecking order for awarding licenses to sell cannabis that gives preference to vendors with union labor agreements.

The DFL controls the Governor’s office, House and Senate. Dahms and Swedzinksi believe that the DFL went too far in taking advantage of its majority status by increasing spending levels and adopting what they termed “St. Paul knows best” polices that erode local control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not surprisingly, the legislation calling for the transfer of the Upper Sioux Agency State Park south of Granite Falls was among the topics raised at the session. Granite Falls Mayor David Smiglewski raised his concerns that the transfer of the park represents a loss to the area, and that it is creating divisions that will take a long time to heal.

Yellow Medicine River
The Yellow Medicine River is shown in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

Dahms said he believes the decision to transfer the park at no cost to the Upper Sioux Community was made the day after the election in which the DFL secured its majority hold. He said the Minnesota Historical Society knew nothing of the possible transfer until he and Swedzinski informed its leadership.

“They, like the rest of us, had heard many times that they (Upper Sioux community) would like to have the park," Dahms said. "But, liking to have something and actually getting the process going and done without local legislators even knowing about it, or the mayor of the local community or county board ... When we got involved, the train had already left the station, unfortunately."

Swedzinski said public engagement has only been offered now “after all the decisions have been made.”

He and Dahms expressed doubts that the $5 million allocated for new recreational lands will come anywhere close to replacing the value of a nearly 1,400-acre, operating state park.

More by Tom Cherveny:
Benson Braves logo
Local
Benson Public Schools mulls decision on whether to keep Braves as mascot
New legislation requires schools to end use of Native American mascots unless they seek an exemption from state's 11 tribal nations and Tribal Nations Education Committee.
June 03, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Beginning July 1, 2023, anglers will be able to use two lines during the open water season on the Minnesota River from downstream of the Granite Falls dam to Pool 2 on the Mississippi River.
Northland Outdoors
Anglers will have the option of setting two lines when fishing the Minnesota River starting July 1
Governor Tim Walz signed legislation allowing two lines during open water season on Minnesota River downstream of the Granite Falls dam to Pool 2 in the Mississippi River.
June 02, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Roger Ebnet
Local
Benson instructor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving students seeking change of venue
The attorney for Roger Ebnet, a former Benson teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct involving students, is asking for change of venue from Swift County.
June 01, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
The Pioneer Public TV studio and headquarters in Granite Falls
Local
Cut fiber prevents Pioneer TV from broadcasting for over-the-air viewers
Pioneer PBS, based in Granite Falls, continues to provide its programming over streaming services and online platforms.
May 30, 2023 05:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Fiscal concerns topped the legislators' agenda.

Swedzinski expressed frustration that the DFL did not end the state’s tax on social security income for all seniors. New legislation provides relief for 75% of the recipients, but higher-income seniors, or roughly 350,000 taxpayers, will not be exempt.

He also charged that the new energy and paid family and medical leave laws will prove costly for Minnesotans. He said the average family will see its annual costs for electricity rise by $1,600 in the bills “that come to the door.” According to Swedzinski, the average family can expect to pay $4,600 more a year as higher energy costs increase costs for all goods and services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dahms, a 13-year veteran of the legislature, said he’s never seen a session where so many spending allocations were included in bills. He expects more to come, and said the legislature could be dealing with a deficit after this coming biennium.

According to Dahms, the new budget approved this session represents a 40% increase in spending for the biennium.

He said the legislature went into session with what was actually a $19 billion surplus. The DFL argued for an “inflationary sensitive” fiscal projection that called it a $17.5 billion surplus. That, he charged, allowed the DFL to spend $1.5 billion “without the public seeing what they were doing,” he said.

While upset at how things went, both Dahms and Swedzinski said there was legislation approved that should benefit their rural districts.

The legislature increased funding for local government aid and county program aid. The legislature also included small municipalities and townships in the formula for sharing road and bridge funding.

New legislation will also make available more grants and other revenues for nursing homes to help see them through what remain difficult times, they said. Dahms noted that he has seen three nursing homes close in his district.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
Large,Bucket,Of,Popcorn,With,Red,Tickets,And,Sunglasses/,Going
Arts and Entertainment
Kandi 6's Summer Vacation Movie Series offering an opportunity for all to enjoy the movies
June 03, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 3, 2023
June 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 3, 2023
June 03, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf: Willmar closes out the season at Section 8AAA
June 02, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Section 5A Golf 052423 009.jpg
Prep
Golf: Bigger role pays big dividends for BBE senior
June 02, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Senior Tate DeKok, 1, and the rest of the BBE baseball team celebrate after DeKok hit an RBI single for an 8-7 walk-off win during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Upsala/Swanville Area on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Chizek Field in Morris.
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars have a splendid day
June 01, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's girls golf roundup
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals in 9th place at Section 8AAA tournament
June 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott