Woman and 2-year-old suffer non-life-threatening injuries in two-vehicle crash near Elrosa, Minnesota

Stephanie Leah Teben, 27, of Hawick, and her 2-year-old male passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 71 south of Elrosa. Both were transported to CentraCare — Sauk Centre Hospital for treatment. The second driver was uninjured in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

FSA Ambulance lights
West Central Tribune staff report
March 09, 2023 05:54 PM

ELROSA — Two women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 and Stearns County Road 14, and one of them also had a 2-year-old passenger.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol accident report, Stephanie Leah Teben, 27, of Hawick, and a male juvenile passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash reported at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday. Both Teben and the boy were transported to CentraCare — Sauk Centre Hospital for treatment.

The other driver involved, 54-year-old Karen Mary Rademacher, of Belgrade, was uninjured in the crash.

All parties were wearing seat belts, according to the report, and alcohol was not involved.

According to the report, Teben was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck south while Rademacher was also traveling south in a Buick Lesabre along Highway 71 when the Avalanche rear-ended the Buick at the intersection of County Road 14.

Road conditions were wet at the time the crash was reported in Lake George Township.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Belgrade Police Department, Elrosa Fire and Rescue and Sauk Centre Ambulance.

