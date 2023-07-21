Woman apprehended after 20-mile vehicle pursuit through Redwood County, case remains under investigation

VESTA — A woman was arrested and transported to Redwood County Jail after a 20-mile vehicle pursuit early Friday morning in Redwood County.

According to a news release from the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office , dispatch received a report around 3:04 a.m. Friday in rural Vesta of an intoxicated female chasing a male through a yard with a handgun. The female then entered a vehicle and started crashing it into another vehicle on the property.

The female then fled in the vehicle she was driving after deputies arrived on the scene, beginning a 20-mile pursuit, according to the release. A successful pit maneuver was done on the vehicle and the woman was apprehended by law enforcement.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The case is currently under investigation.