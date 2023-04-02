99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Woman found dead following house fire in the Lower Sioux Indian Community

A cause of the blaze is under investigation by the state fire marshall.

Wsa.fire.Structure fire.jpg
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 8:21 AM

MORTON - An unidentified woman was found deceased inside a home after firefighters put out a fire at the residence in the Lower Sioux Indian Community . The fire happened at approximately 8:13 p.m. Friday at a home on the 39000 block of Reservation Highway 1.

According to the press release from the Redwood County Sheriff's Office, fire fighters were dispatched to the house fire and successfully put it out. Afterward, as they examined the residence, the body of the woman was discovered. No other information, including the woman's identity, has been released.

The fire is under investigation by the Redwood County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Fire Marshall Office.

Also assisting at the scene were the Lower Sioux Tribal Police Department, Morgan Police Department, Carris Ambulance Service and the Morton Fire Department.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
040123 WCT A1.jpg
Business
West Central Tribune's Saturday edition is now available at dealers, mail delivery will occur on Monday
April 02, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
crash.png
Local
Spicer woman injured in crash on slushy roads Saturday afternoon
April 02, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Council to discuss rebranding at the Monday, April 3, meeting
April 01, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Softball: Ridgewater opens with a pair of losses in Crossover Tournament
March 31, 2023 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray delivers a pitch during the first inning of an April 1, 2023, game against the Royals in Kansas City.
Pro
Sonny Gray aided by pitch clock in Twins’ win
April 01, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (right) scores the game-winning basket over Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd (2) in a men's NCAA Tournament Final Four game April 1, 2023, in Houston.
College
MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: San Diego State rallies, defeats Florida Atlantic on buzzer-beater
April 01, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (left) brings the ball up court against South Carolina in the second half of a women's NCAA Tournament Final Four game March 31, 2023, in Dallas.
College
WOMEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: Clark carries Iowa past South Carolina, into national final
March 31, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media