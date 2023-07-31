Belgrade, Minnesota, woman injured after falling out of ATV traveling 50 mph

BELGRADE — A 35-year-old woman was transported to CentraCare — Paynesville Hospital before being airlifted to another hospital after falling our of a moving ATV in Stearns County.

According to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Holly Breitbach, of Belgrade, fell out of an ATV traveling about 50 mph. The release did not describe the injuries she suffered in the accident. Breitbach was later flown via Life Link helicopter to another hospital.

According to the release, a report of an ATV accident in the 23800 block of Stearns County Road 13 was made around 5:24 p.m. Friday, July 28.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement determined Matthew Breitbach, 35, also of Belgrade, was the driver of the ATV and Holly Breitbach was his passenger.

According to the release, the two were traveling north on County Road 13 when they thought the passenger’s seat belt was stuck in the door. Holly Breitbach opened the door, but the wind caught it and forced the door open, causing her to fall out of the ATV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Belgrade Fire Department, Brooten Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter.