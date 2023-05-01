Woman, three children injured in crash on Minnesota Highway 15 in St. Augusta

ST. AUGUSTA — A 23-year-old woman and her three juvenile passengers all suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a semi rear-ended their van, causing it to collide with a third vehicle.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's accident report, Sierra Alexis Jones, of St. Cloud, was injured along with her three passengers, a 4-year-old girl; a 1-year-old boy and an infant girl. All were transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved in the crash were uninjured, according to the report.

According to the State Patrol, a Kenworth semi driven by 64-year-old Richard Aaron Palmer, of Willmar, rear-ended the Dodge van driven by Jones as both vehicles were driving southbound on Highway 15. The resulting collision caused the van to collide with a northbound Toyota pickup truck driven by Dennis Wayne Bah, 76, of Litchfield.

All parties, including the children, were wearing their seat belts. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol's report. Road conditions were dry when the accident was reported at 8:41 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Highway 15 and Stearns County Road 141.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, St. Augusta Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.