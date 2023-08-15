Work session set Aug. 30 for replacing Upper Sioux Agency State Park

GRANITE FALLS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting a working session and open house meeting to continue the discussion of ideas for replacement outdoor recreation in the Upper Minnesota River Valley after the transfer of the state park in the region to the Upper Sioux Community.

Related:







According to a news release, the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a public open house meeting at 5 p.m. Both events will be at the Kilowatt Community Center in Granite Falls.

Tell the DNR your ideas: Input from the community about outdoor recreation possibilities in the Upper Minnesota River Valley is welcome and encouraged by the DNR. Feedback must be received by Aug. 23 to be considered at the Aug. 30 working session regarding the transfer of Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Please submit ideas via the online feedback form.

During the 2023 session, the Minnesota Legislature approved legislation authored by Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, and Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton , requiring the transfer of the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community.

The park lands were originally acquired with federal funding, which requires the state to provide a replacement “recreational value.” The DNR has said it is committed to investing in outdoor recreation in the area as part of the land transfer.

Participants in the working session will refine a set of ideas about potential investments in enhanced and new outdoor recreation opportunities, according to the news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the working session, the DNR will report on ideas for outdoor recreation investments that have been submitted at past meetings or online. Local governments will also share information about recreation opportunities they manage and upcoming projects.

A second working session will be held in fall 2023.