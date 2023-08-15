Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Work session set Aug. 30 for replacing Upper Sioux Agency State Park

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting a working session and open house meeting to continue the discussion on ideas for outdoor recreation in the Upper Minnesota River Valley.

Upper Sioux Agency State Park 062923 002.jpg
A tipi stands among the tall grasses inside Yellow Medicine River Campground on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Upper Sioux Agency State Park in rural Granite Falls.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:46 AM

GRANITE FALLS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting a working session and open house meeting to continue the discussion of ideas for replacement outdoor recreation in the Upper Minnesota River Valley after the transfer of the state park in the region to the Upper Sioux Community.

Related:

According to a news release, the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a public open house meeting at 5 p.m. Both events will be at the Kilowatt Community Center in Granite Falls.

Tell the DNR your ideas:

Input from the community about outdoor recreation possibilities in the Upper Minnesota River Valley is welcome and encouraged by the DNR. Feedback must be received by Aug. 23 to be considered at the Aug. 30 working session regarding the transfer of Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Please submit ideas via the online feedback form.

During the 2023 session, the Minnesota Legislature approved legislation authored by Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, and Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton , requiring the transfer of the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community.

The park lands were originally acquired with federal funding, which requires the state to provide a replacement “recreational value.” The DNR has said it is committed to investing in outdoor recreation in the area as part of the land transfer.

Participants in the working session will refine a set of ideas about potential investments in enhanced and new outdoor recreation opportunities, according to the news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the working session, the DNR will report on ideas for outdoor recreation investments that have been submitted at past meetings or online. Local governments will also share information about recreation opportunities they manage and upcoming projects.

A second working session will be held in fall 2023.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 15, 2023
54m ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
New London storm damage 072623 003.jpg
Local
July 25 storm damage causes nearly hour-long power outage in Willmar
12h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
BusStation.jpg
Local
Fare-free bus route pilot program marks one month in Willmar
23h ago
 · 
By  Levi Jones
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.006.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers
7h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
A group of male athletes begin their quarter-mile swim at the start of the Green Lake Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at Spicer.
Sports
Green Lake Triathlon: Man from Alexandria, women from Rochester take home titles
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
New London-Spicer Luke Knudsen does squats in the weight room during Day 1 of football practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Prep
Football: NLS excited to get going
12h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island secures top seed at state
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown