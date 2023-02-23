Xcel Energy hosting meetings on proposed power line in southwestern Minnesota

WILLMAR — Xcel Energy is hosting open house events in Willmar, Marshall, Redwood Falls and Granite Falls on the proposed MN Energy Connection transmission line project between the retiring Sherco power plant near Becker and Lyon County in southwest Minnesota. The 345-kilovolt transmission line is designed to connect new renewable energy to replace the electricity from the retiring coal-fired power plant.

Landowners and local officials interested persons are welcome to attend and learn more about the project, discuss land use issues important in each area, and review the preliminary route options. Detailed route maps will be on display.

Hearings are scheduled for:

