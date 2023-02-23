99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Xcel Energy hosting meetings on proposed power line in southwestern Minnesota

The power company will host open house meetings in four area cities for the public to discuss the proposed MN Energy Connection line project in southwestern Minnesota.

Xcel Energy will be hosting open houses for the public to learn about a proposed transmission line to carry renewable energy from southwest Minnesota to the retired Sherco coal plant in Becker, Minnesota. The map shows the possible routes for the line.
Xcel Energy will be hosting open houses for the public to learn about a proposed transmission line to carry renewable energy from southwest Minnesota to the retired Sherco coal plant in Becker, Minnesota. The map shows the possible routes for the line.
Contributed / Xcel Energy
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
February 23, 2023 07:11 AM

WILLMAR — Xcel Energy is hosting open house events in Willmar, Marshall, Redwood Falls and Granite Falls on the proposed MN Energy Connection transmission line project between the retiring Sherco power plant near Becker and Lyon County in southwest Minnesota. The 345-kilovolt transmission line is designed to connect new renewable energy to replace the electricity from the retiring coal-fired power plant.

Landowners and local officials interested persons are welcome to attend and learn more about the project, discuss land use issues important in each area, and review the preliminary route options. Detailed route maps will be on display.

Hearings are scheduled for:

  • Feb. 27 — 4 to 7 p.m., EverSpring Suites Conference Center, 1500 E. College Dr., Marshall.
  • Feb. 28 — 4 to 7 p.m., Kilowatt Community Center, 600 Kilowatt Dr., Granite Falls.
  • March 1 — 4 to 7 p.m., Willmar Conference Center, Gallery 7 (inside Best Western hotel), 240 23rd St. S.E., Willmar.
  • March 2 — 4 to 7 p.m., Redwood Area Community Center, 901 E. Cook St., Redwood Falls.
Related:
Landowners and residents along the routes being considered for a 345-kilovolt transmission line to be built by Xcel Energy from a location in Lyon County to the Sherco power plant site near Becker had an opportunity to view detailed maps at an open house hosted by the company in Willlmar on March 1, 2023.
Local
Xcel Energy presents proposed power line routes from Lyon County to Sherco power plant near Becker, Minnesota
Open house offered residents and landowners an early look at the routes being considered for a high-voltage power line project
March 04, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Two,Air,Source,Heat,Pumps,Installed,On,The,Exterior,Of
Letters
Earl O. Knutson letter: It's time to look at heat pumps
From the letter: If your current oil or propane heating system is nearing the end of life, it seems worthwhile to consider converting to a heat pump.
March 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Earl O. Knutson, Willmar
PolyMet tailings basins
Minnesota
Even with Minn. DFL in control, bills to further restrict copper-nickel mining unlikely to pass this session
The bills have not been taken up by committees and would need Republican support to pass the state Senate
March 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Willmar Wind Turbines 013123 001.jpg
Local
Willmar's wind turbines have 'a very quiet start' in 2023
Neither of the Willmar wind turbines is currently spinning due to a blade pitch issue and a breaker failure.
February 16, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Prairie Island Nuclear Power Plant
Minnesota
Lawmakers weigh nuclear power study as Minnesota shoots for carbon-free electricity by 2040
A bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers is backing a bill to explore the feasibility of smaller “advanced” reactors.
February 14, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
IMG-0418.jpg
Minnesota
New Minnesota law mandates 100% clean energy by 2040
North Dakota officials are preparing to file a lawsuit against Minnesota on the grounds that the law interferes with their ability to sell coal and natural gas.
February 07, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
081520.O.DNT.bluemoundsC8
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate passes bill requiring 100% clean energy by 2040
The standard now awaits a signature from Gov. Tim Walz, who said he supports the legislation.
February 02, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
WMU Logo NEW.jpg
Local
Willmar Municipal Utilities introduces new logo
The process to create a new logo for Willmar Municipal Utilities has taken several years, but it is being rolled out to customers this month.
February 02, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Municipal Utilities in this file photo taken April 8, 2022.
Local
'Rock stars' at Willmar Municipal Utilities help keep customers happy and in power
The three customer service representatives at Willmar Municipal Utilities are the first point of contact with customers, helping with everything from turning on or transferring service to avoiding disconnection. All customer service goals for 2022 were met.
January 30, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Wind turbines
Minnesota
Minnesota House advances bill requiring 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040
A bill being fast-tracked by Democrats through the Legislature would require Minnesota utilities to have carbon-free electricity generation. It now awaits a vote of the full Senate.
January 26, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown