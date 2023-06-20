Xcel Energy narrowing possible routes for MN Energy line from southwest Minnesota to Sherco

WILLMAR — Xcel Energy is narrowing down its potential routes for a proposed double-circuit, 345-kilovolt transmission line to connect the renewable energy fields in southwestern Minnesota to the company’s transmission grid at the Sherco power plant site near Becker, Minnesota.

It will make it possible to distribute 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy to replace the electricity produced by the existing coal units, according to Xcel.

Portions of area counties including Meeker, Kandiyohi, Renville, Chippewa, and Yellow Medicine remain on the map for potential routes of the transmission line.

The route options have been narrowed down from more than 30 to two in some areas and in other areas there are three, four or five options, according to Randy Fordice, senior media representative for Xcel. Fordice was among Xcel Energy representatives in Willmar, where the company hosted an open house meeting on Wednesday.

The open house was an opportunity for landowners and others in the area being considered for the new line to view maps and provide input to company representatives as Xcel Energy works to develop two proposed routes.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will ultimately decide on one of the routes for the estimated $1 billion project.

Xcel hosted a similar series of meetings in March, and received around 500 comments from landowners and local government officials in the affected area. Xcel had sent out roughly 150,000 mailings to invite landowners to the first round of meetings, according to Fordice.

With the potential routes reduced, Xcel sent out about 50,000 mailings for this latest series of meetings, which included open houses the past two weeks in communities from Marshall to Litchfield to Becker.

On Tuesday, June 20, there are two virtual open houses scheduled — 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at www.MnEnergyConnection.com .

The line will start in southern Lyon County. Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are important corridors for it.

One of the factors driving the route consideration in this area is where to cross the Minnesota River, according to Fordice. Crossing points on the river, protected as a wild and scenic route, are limited to existing transmission and bridge crossings. Sites near Granite Falls and Redwood Falls are under consideration, he said.

Xcel plans to present its potential route options to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission this fall. That will trigger a state review process that will span 12 to 18 months, according to Fordice.

There will be opportunities for public input through the state review process, but Xcel Energy is encouraging landowners and others to provide input as the possible routes are considered.

“We don’t know the area the way landowners do,” Fordice told the West Central Tribune.

Input at this stage can help engineers develop potential routes that minimize the impact on farms and residences.

Xcel is aiming for approval for the project from the state for the line in 2025. Construction would follow with the aim of energizing the line in late 2027.

To view information on the project and maps, as well as provide input, visit www.MnEnergyConnection.com .