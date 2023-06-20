Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Xcel Energy narrowing possible routes for MN Energy line from southwest Minnesota to Sherco

Xcel Energy has hosted open houses in Willmar and the area for landowners and others along the routes being considered for the MN Energy Connection, a transmission line to bring renewable energy from southwest Minnesota to near Becker.

The Willmar Community Center was the site for an open house meeting on June 14, 2023 hosted by Xcel Energy to gather input and provide information on a proposed double-circuit, 345 kilovolt transmission from southern Lyon County to Becker, Minnesota. Xcel Energy is in the process of developing two proposed routes for the line. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will be asked to approve one of the routes.
The Willmar Community Center was the site for an open house meeting on June 14, 2023, hosted by Xcel Energy to gather input and provide information on a proposed double-circuit, 345 kilovolt transmission from southern Lyon County to Becker. Xcel Energy is in the process of developing two proposed routes for the line. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will be asked to approve one of the routes.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 6:11 AM

WILLMAR — Xcel Energy is narrowing down its potential routes for a proposed double-circuit, 345-kilovolt transmission line to connect the renewable energy fields in southwestern Minnesota to the company’s transmission grid at the Sherco power plant site near Becker, Minnesota.

It will make it possible to distribute 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy to replace the electricity produced by the existing coal units, according to Xcel.

Portions of area counties including Meeker, Kandiyohi, Renville, Chippewa, and Yellow Medicine remain on the map for potential routes of the transmission line.

The route options have been narrowed down from more than 30 to two in some areas and in other areas there are three, four or five options, according to Randy Fordice, senior media representative for Xcel. Fordice was among Xcel Energy representatives in Willmar, where the company hosted an open house meeting on Wednesday.

The open house was an opportunity for landowners and others in the area being considered for the new line to view maps and provide input to company representatives as Xcel Energy works to develop two proposed routes.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will ultimately decide on one of the routes for the estimated $1 billion project.

Xcel hosted a similar series of meetings in March, and received around 500 comments from landowners and local government officials in the affected area. Xcel had sent out roughly 150,000 mailings to invite landowners to the first round of meetings, according to Fordice.

With the potential routes reduced, Xcel sent out about 50,000 mailings for this latest series of meetings, which included open houses the past two weeks in communities from Marshall to Litchfield to Becker.

On Tuesday, June 20, there are two virtual open houses scheduled — 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at www.MnEnergyConnection.com .

The line will start in southern Lyon County. Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are important corridors for it.

One of the factors driving the route consideration in this area is where to cross the Minnesota River, according to Fordice. Crossing points on the river, protected as a wild and scenic route, are limited to existing transmission and bridge crossings. Sites near Granite Falls and Redwood Falls are under consideration, he said.

Xcel plans to present its potential route options to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission this fall. That will trigger a state review process that will span 12 to 18 months, according to Fordice.

There will be opportunities for public input through the state review process, but Xcel Energy is encouraging landowners and others to provide input as the possible routes are considered.

“We don’t know the area the way landowners do,” Fordice told the West Central Tribune.

062011-RogerStrand 019.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Conservation community in west central Minnesota and beyond loses one who stood tall
Roger Strand's legacy is far-reaching, and his death begs the question: Who will carry on his work?
June 16, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Zebra mussels have been confirmed in Lac qui Parle Lake, putting them in the waters of a popular destination for anglers and hunters from throughout much of the state as well as the Minnesota River system.
Local
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirms zebra mussels in Long Lake by Hawick
Zebra mussels have been found in one of the few remaining Kandiyohi County lakes that had been celebrated as free of aquatic invasive species.
June 16, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
072519.n.wct.Highway67
Local
Yellow Medicine County to approve transfer of a portion of Minnesota Highway 67
Despite a variety of concerns, the Yellow Medicine County Board has signaled it's ready to approve a formal agreement for transfer of a portion of state Highway 67.
June 15, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
The Swift County Courthouse in Benson.
Local
Western Minnesota's Swift County focusing on staffing struggles
Swift County approved a contract with a recruitment firm for its finance director post after two applicants declined the position.
June 15, 2023 04:12 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Input at this stage can help engineers develop potential routes that minimize the impact on farms and residences.

Xcel is aiming for approval for the project from the state for the line in 2025. Construction would follow with the aim of energizing the line in late 2027.

To view information on the project and maps, as well as provide input, visit www.MnEnergyConnection.com .

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
