Yellow Medicine County approves turnback agreement to take over a portion of former Minnesota Highway 67

GRANITE FALLS — On a unanimous vote, the Yellow Medicine County Board of Commissioners approved a turnback agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a portion of former Highway 67 at its meeting on Tuesday.

“Quietest 'yeses' I’ve ever heard,” said Commissioner Ron Antony after the roll call vote.

There was no discussion on Tuesday, but the commissioners have voiced their concerns about the agreement at prior meetings. They would have preferred to see MnDOT repair rather than abandon the roughly one-mile portion of the highway where a slope failure occurred in 2019.

The agreement provides Yellow Medicine County with a lump sum payment of $13,535,851.72. As part of the agreement, the county takes ownership of a portion of former Highway 67 east of the Yellow Medicine River. It also transfers an approximate six-mile segment of County Road 2 to MnDOT.

MnDOT has already rerouted Highway 67 by using portions of Minnesota Highway 274 and that segment of County Road 2. It is also maintaining the portion of Highway 67 — from Highway 23 to the Upper Sioux Agency State Park — as newly designated Highway 167.

The Highway 67 reroute as depicted on the Minnesota Department of Transportation's project page. Contributed

In presenting the agreement to the commissioners, MnDOT Project Manager Tyler Baumchen outlined how the 2019 slope failure led to the need to reroute the highway. Movement that is occurring underground, as deep as 100 feet, is the cause of the road failure.

A consultant’s study estimated that it would cost more than $30 million to repair the portion of roadway that is affected by the underground movement, and there is no guarantee of a permanent fix. The affected area is within the Upper Sioux Agency State Park, and the potential for disturbing cultural and historical artifacts makes any work there problematic.

The lump sum payment is for the projected costs the county will see in future years for maintaining the former Highway 67 roadway it accepts, as well as associated work. The county will be responsible for work to realign an intersection with County Road 21 and develop a turnaround on the east side of the Yellow Medicine bridge when it is removed.

The bridge is also affected by the underground slope failure. The movement is moving the bridge and placing pressure on an abutment. The bridge is scheduled to be removed in 2026.