Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Yellow Medicine County to approve transfer of a portion of Minnesota Highway 67

Despite a variety of concerns, the Yellow Medicine County Board has signaled it's ready to approve a formal agreement for transfer of a portion of state Highway 67.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed a portion of Highway 67 in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park in 2019 after underground movement caused large fissures in the roadway.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed a portion of state Highway 67 in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park in 2019 after underground movement caused large fissures in the roadway.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 5:11 PM

GRANITE FALLS — The Yellow Medicine County Board of Commissioners reached an informal consensus Tuesday to approve an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a portion of state Highway 67, but only after mulling over some challenging concerns.

There are constituents not happy about losing a portion of the highway that has been closed since 2019 due to a major failure on it. They would prefer to see the road rebuilt and maintained as a highway.

READ MORE

Some people also believe that MnDOT’s decision to abandon the closed portion of the highway shows “collusion” to support a transfer of the Upper Sioux Agency State Park land to the Upper Sioux Community , according to discussions at the board meeting.

The major concern for the commissioners is the lump sum payment of $13.35 million that MnDOT will provide the county for its maintenance of the portion of roadway MnDOT will acquire as part of the agreement. Commissioners expressed concerns that inflation in construction costs could result in greater costs to the county.

Commissioners said they would also like assurances that MnDOT would continue to maintain the former portion of Highway 67 that runs from Highway 23 to the failed portion of the highway near the state park and has since been renumbered as Highway 167.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consensus means that the commissioners are willing to formally approve an agreement under which the county will take ownership of approximately 5.4 miles of Highway 67 east of the Yellow Medicine River at the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. MnDOT will acquire approximately six miles of Yellow Medicine County Road 2, which will become a newly rerouted Highway 67.

The commissioners and MnDOT representatives are expected to formally approve the agreement at the board’s June 27 meeting.

Movement occurring approximately 100 feet under the ground opened earthquake-like fissures along a quarter-mile section of Highway 67 in the area where it cuts through the state park. The road has been closed since April 4, 2019. A study by MnDOT indicated it would cost more than $30 million to rebuild the approximate quarter-mile segment.

IMG_9276.JPG
Movement as a large hill slides toward the Yellow Medicine River has placed pressure on the southeast abutment to the 1992 bridge on Minnesota Highway 67. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is monitoring the bridge and expects removing it in the near future due to safety concerns.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo

Also, major movement occurring on the bluff of the Yellow Medicine River is pushing the Highway 67 bridge at the site against an abutment. MnDOT is monitoring the movement. MnDOT expects it will need to remove the bridge in the near future due to safety concerns, according to Chippewa County Engineer Jeremy Gilb, who is also serving as engineer for Yellow Medicine County.

Gilb said the lump sum payment being offered by MnDOT for the road transfer is the result of discussions in which the county was able to point to the rising costs in construction. When discussions first began on this transfer, MnDOT was offering a lump sum payment in the range of $10 million to $11 million.

More by Tom Cherveny:
The Swift County Courthouse in Benson.
Local
Western Minnesota's Swift County focusing on staffing struggles
Swift County approved a contract with a recruitment firm for its finance director post after two applicants declined the position.
June 15, 2023 04:12 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
The night belonged to the Dassel - Cokato Chargers Marching Band, as the high school musicians won the overall grand prize as well as overall honors for drum major, winds, drumline, and color guard in the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition held in Montevideo on June 12, 2023.
Community
Dassel-Cokato Chargers shine during Fiesta Days marching band competition
The Dassel-Cokato Marching Chargers claim top honors in Fiesta Days marching band competition in Montevideo.
June 13, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A citizen's led initiative led to the repair of the three clocks in the Swift County courthouse clock tower. The clocks were dedicated in the summer of 2022, and now the citizens are hoping to add a sound system to the clocks.
Local
Swift County supports citizens group raising funds for courthouse clock tower chimes in Benson, Minnesota
The Swift County Board will support the purchase and installation of a carillon system in the courthouse clock tower in Benson if citizens raise $8,000 or more toward its purchase.
June 10, 2023 05:20 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Plans to redevelop the Lakeview Campground in Sibley State Park call for reducing the number of campsites to provide "quality over quantity." The campground was originally designed before today's larger RV's and campers were the norm, and can be crowded.
Northland Outdoors
New funds for Minnesota parks and trails raises hopes for improving Lakeview Campground in Sibley State Park
Lakeview Campground in Sibley State Park is one of the most popular in the state park system, and is often crowded. A rebuilding plan calls for reducing the number of campsites to provide "quality over quantity."
June 09, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

MnDOT does not include inflation in the lump sum payments it makes for a transfer, according to Gilb. He told the commissioners that the current offer “is based on the best available information that we have.”

Commissioner Greg Renneke recently participated in discussions with MnDOT about the transfer. He said he was initially skeptical of the agreement, but left the meeting feeling that MnDOT is treating the county honestly.

If the county turns down the agreement, MnDOT has made clear it would not invest in rebuilding the roadway. It would likely use an alternative route in Renville County to replace the affected portion of Highway 67, Commissioner John Berends pointed out. Turning down the agreement would mean the county would lose both a large portion of highway and the lump sum payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The public wants that road to be repaired, but there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Berends.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
3207423+Police arrest.jpg
Local
Alleged Latin Kings gang member arrested after drug search in Willmar that yielded three pounds of marijuana
June 15, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
accident-semi.jpg
Local
South Dakota man seriously injured after truck rolls over northwest of Renville, Minnesota
June 15, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 15, 2023
June 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Sugar Beet Days 061023 009.jpg
Local
Look for festivals and events in west central Minnesota
May 01, 2022 11:38 AM
Naviga Damrongnawin of Lundstrum Farm in Bird Island grabs a handful of fresh carrots for a patron at the Uptown Willmar Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Community
Farmers markets setting up for summer season sales in west central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott