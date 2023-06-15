Yellow Medicine County to approve transfer of a portion of Minnesota Highway 67

GRANITE FALLS — The Yellow Medicine County Board of Commissioners reached an informal consensus Tuesday to approve an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a portion of state Highway 67, but only after mulling over some challenging concerns.

There are constituents not happy about losing a portion of the highway that has been closed since 2019 due to a major failure on it. They would prefer to see the road rebuilt and maintained as a highway.

Some people also believe that MnDOT’s decision to abandon the closed portion of the highway shows “collusion” to support a transfer of the Upper Sioux Agency State Park land to the Upper Sioux Community , according to discussions at the board meeting.

The major concern for the commissioners is the lump sum payment of $13.35 million that MnDOT will provide the county for its maintenance of the portion of roadway MnDOT will acquire as part of the agreement. Commissioners expressed concerns that inflation in construction costs could result in greater costs to the county.

Commissioners said they would also like assurances that MnDOT would continue to maintain the former portion of Highway 67 that runs from Highway 23 to the failed portion of the highway near the state park and has since been renumbered as Highway 167.

The consensus means that the commissioners are willing to formally approve an agreement under which the county will take ownership of approximately 5.4 miles of Highway 67 east of the Yellow Medicine River at the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. MnDOT will acquire approximately six miles of Yellow Medicine County Road 2, which will become a newly rerouted Highway 67.

The commissioners and MnDOT representatives are expected to formally approve the agreement at the board’s June 27 meeting.

Movement occurring approximately 100 feet under the ground opened earthquake-like fissures along a quarter-mile section of Highway 67 in the area where it cuts through the state park. The road has been closed since April 4, 2019. A study by MnDOT indicated it would cost more than $30 million to rebuild the approximate quarter-mile segment.

Movement as a large hill slides toward the Yellow Medicine River has placed pressure on the southeast abutment to the 1992 bridge on Minnesota Highway 67. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is monitoring the bridge and expects removing it in the near future due to safety concerns. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo

Also, major movement occurring on the bluff of the Yellow Medicine River is pushing the Highway 67 bridge at the site against an abutment. MnDOT is monitoring the movement. MnDOT expects it will need to remove the bridge in the near future due to safety concerns, according to Chippewa County Engineer Jeremy Gilb, who is also serving as engineer for Yellow Medicine County.

Gilb said the lump sum payment being offered by MnDOT for the road transfer is the result of discussions in which the county was able to point to the rising costs in construction. When discussions first began on this transfer, MnDOT was offering a lump sum payment in the range of $10 million to $11 million.

MnDOT does not include inflation in the lump sum payments it makes for a transfer, according to Gilb. He told the commissioners that the current offer “is based on the best available information that we have.”

Commissioner Greg Renneke recently participated in discussions with MnDOT about the transfer. He said he was initially skeptical of the agreement, but left the meeting feeling that MnDOT is treating the county honestly.

If the county turns down the agreement, MnDOT has made clear it would not invest in rebuilding the roadway. It would likely use an alternative route in Renville County to replace the affected portion of Highway 67, Commissioner John Berends pointed out. Turning down the agreement would mean the county would lose both a large portion of highway and the lump sum payment.

“The public wants that road to be repaired, but there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Berends.