News Minnesota

10 sentenced to prison for Rochester drug trafficking ring

Jerry Lee Milliken, 41, led a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester and operated throughout southeastern Minnesota and elsewhere

By Staff reports
Today at 11:14 AM

MINNEAPOLIS — All 10 members of a Rochester-based methamphetamine trafficking ring have been sentenced to prison, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to the release:

From September 2021 through February 2022, Jerry Lee Milliken, 41, led a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester and operated throughout southeastern Minnesota and elsewhere.

Milliken and his nine co-conspirators organized the delivery of methamphetamine from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri, to sub-distributors in the Rochester area.

Milliken and his co-conspirators also collected and received drug proceeds and facilitated communications in support of the conspiracy.

Between the fall of 2021 and the winter of 2022, law enforcement seized approximately 80 pounds of methamphetamine from the conspiracy during various enforcement operations.

All 10 defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

  • Jerry Lee Milliken was sentenced to 235 months in prison.
  • Scott Christopher Dobbelaere, 42, was sentenced to 150 months in prison.
  • Aaron Raymond Dombovy, 30, was sentenced to 180 months in prison.
  • Marshall Michael Galbreath, 44, was sentenced to 180 months in prison.
  • Edward Gary Kearns, 50, was sentenced to 88 months in prison.
  • Mercedes Kay Milliken, 28, was sentenced to 43 months in prison.
  • Lisa Marie Musolf, 61, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
  • James Lee Nelson, 45, was sentenced to 144 months in prison.
  • Lisa Christine Phillips, 42, was sentenced to 80 months in prison.
  • Samuel Orlo Schafer, 35, was sentenced to 120 months in prison.

Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson sentenced the defendants.
This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Rochester Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Allen A. Slaughter Jr. prosecuted the case.

