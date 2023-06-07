99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Adults can fish free during Take A Kid Fishing Weekend in Minnesota

The 2023 Take a Kid Fishing Weekend overlaps with the national Get Outdoors Day, which falls on Saturday, June 10, and provides Minnesotans with free admission to state parks.

Kid's Fishing Clinic
Members of the Little Crow Anglers give kids a chance to learn about fish, lines and knots, boat safety as well as enjoying minnow races and making fish printsin this file photo during an annual Kid’s Fishing Clinic.
Tribune file photo
By Reyan Ugas
Today at 5:54 PM

WILLMAR — The Minnesota Department of Nature and Resources ’ annual Take a Kid Fishing Weekend returns to Minnesota Lakes and rivers this weekend.

On Friday through Sunday, June 9-11, Minnesota adult residents can fish in any lakes, ponds and rivers without purchasing a fishing license if they take any children ages 15 years or younger along with them. Generally, individual fishing permits for adults can range from $12 for a 24-hour angling license to $71 for a three-year license.

“Fishing is fun and it’s a great way to spend time outdoors together with kids,” Benji Kohn, a volunteer mentor program coordinator with the DNR, said in a statement. “Going fishing can be as simple as finding some rods and reels, finding or buying worms for bait, and heading to a nearby lake to give fishing a try.”

This year’s Take a Kid Fishing Weekend overlaps with the national Get Outdoors Day, which falls on Saturday, June 10, and provides Minnesotans with free admission to state parks. The fishing license holiday also coincides with a no-registration riding weekend for all-terrain vehicles on state trails, which runs June 10-11.

Because of these opportunities, Minnesotan DNR Sarah Strommen hopes that Minnesotans will take some time this weekend to connect with their families outdoors.

“With so many shore and pier fishing opportunities across our state, fishing is a fun and easy way to get outside and spend time together,” said Minnesotan DNR spokesperson Sarah Strommen.. “I hope Minnesotans across the state take the opportunity this weekend to get outdoors and introduce the next generation to fishing.”

