Authorities seek public's help in locating juvenile female who may be in St. Cloud, Minnesota, area

MINNEAPOLIS — The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a juvenile female reported missing to the Minneapolis Police Departement on May 2.

According to a news release, 15-year-old Kaydence Johnson left a residential facility in Minneapolis without most of her belongings and necessary medication. She was began living in the Minneapolis facility earlier this year.

Johnson's current whereabouts are unknown.

Early checks of her cellphone indicated it was in the Crystal and New Hope areas; however, the phone is no longer available for tracking, according to the release.

Johnson is believed to be in the Minneapolis area or may have possibly returned to the St. Cloud area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-252-4240 or the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-348-2345.