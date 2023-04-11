99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

'Conditional' layoff notice sent to Windom HyLife Foods employees

The notice was given under the federal WARN Act, which requires employers to give notice of potential job losses under some circumstances

HyLife in Windom was previously known as Prime Pork
HyLife in Windom was previously known as Prime Pork
Martina Baca / The Globe
By Staff reports
Today at 4:59 PM

WINDOM, Minn. — Layoffs may be coming for workers at HyLife Foods in Windom.

According to a letter sent to employees, HyLife had been "exploring several strategic options that would have enabled it to continue go-forward operations despite financial challenges resulting from various internal and external factors, including inflationary pressures, high grain costs, foreign exchange rates and the plant's operational losses."

In the letter, the company provided "conditional notice" to its employees at the Windom facility "who may experience a job loss if the company's efforts to sell all or a portion of its business do not succeed or if a buyer chooses not to extend offers to some or all of the employees."

The notice was given under the federal WARN Act, which requires employers to give notice of potential job losses under some circumstances.

HyLife's President and CEO Grant Lazaruk said in an email to The Globe: "In 2020, when we purchased the plant in Windom, Minnesota, our goal was to turn the operations around. Our vision, investments and strong community involvement are a testament that we intended to be here for the long run.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On April 10, 2023, we shared that our leadership has been working to sell this facility to ensure that the business continues and is properly capitalized for the future," he said. "This means we intend to continue producing high-quality products while this sales process plays out. We want to sincerely thank our team. This is an extremely hard week and we are unquestionably sad. We are doing our best to share the information we currently have."

The letter to employees does not say the recipients will definitely lose their jobs, but that "it is anticipated that your employment will terminate in the next few months if the company does not find a buyer that chooses to offer you continued employment."

Employment would end between April 17 and May 1 or between May 19 and June 2.

Windom City Administrator Steve Nasby told The Globe on Tuesday afternoon that the city was notified by HyLife after hours on Monday. A meeting is planned between the city and HyLife leadership on Wednesday to discuss the situation.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
9d0e26-20220623-truthproject10-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Researchers reveal U’s painful past with Minnesota’s Indigenous people
April 11, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker and Melissa Olson / MPR News
Senators at St. Cloud airport
Minnesota
St. Cloud airport to receive $495K in federal infrastructure funding
April 11, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
946616-20150617-20150617marijuana03.jpg
Minnesota
Marijuana bill within sight of up-or-down votes at Minn. Capitol
April 11, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar girls golf athlete Avery Olson eyes her ball on the putting green at the Little Crow Golf Resort in New London on Thursday, April 21, 2022, during the New London-Spicer Invitational.
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals can't wait to get the season started
April 11, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050222.S.WCT.Willmar BGolf Joey Wisocki.JPG
Prep
Boys golf: Willmar Cardinals hope experience counts
April 11, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS junior Hunter Kallstrom, 33, looks in a deflected pass for a reception during a Class A state quarterfinal game against Springfield on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Old National Bank Stadium in St. Bonifacius.
Prep
High school: KMS, ACGC see biggest changes in section realignment
April 11, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons open with a victory at Mora, 5-2
April 10, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott