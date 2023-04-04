Dassel, Minnesota, man killed in crash on U.S. Highway 12 outside Howard Lake

HOWARD LAKE — A 46-year-old man was killed Tuesday morningin a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12 on the west edge of Howard Lake.

Toby Jo Birr, of Dassel, was identified as the driver who was killed, according to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report.

The airbags in the vehicle deployed and Birr was wearing a seat belt.

According to the report, a 2004 Ford Taurus driven by Birr and a box truck were both eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when the two vehicles collided near Keats Avenue Southwest.

The driver of the box truck, 30-year-old Alexander Phillip Rosenberger, of St. Cloud, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol is not believed to be involved, according to the State Patrol.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the reported crash at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday in Victor Township of Wright County.

Assisting the State Patrol at the scene were the Wright County Sheriff’s Office; Howard Lake Fire, Police, and Emergency Medical Services; Ridgeview Emergency Medical Services and Cokato Emergency Medical Services.