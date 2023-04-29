99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Department of Natural Resources announces burning restrictions in Minnesota beginning May 1

The Minnesota DNR said it will not issue permits for open burning in central Minnesota due to dry conditions.

Sign or symbol no campfire, do not light a fire. No Campfires si
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced burning restrictions due to increased wildfire risks attributed to warm temperatures and dry conditions.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:17 PM

WILLMAR — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, in a news release, announced burning restrictions due to increased wildfire risks attributed to warm temperatures and dry conditions.

The restrictions will begin May 1 in Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties.

Restrictions will also begin May 3 in Benton, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright counties.

According to the news release, the DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste until restrictions are lifted. Restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. Residents can check the DNR website for daily updates.

According to the DNR, people cause 90% of wildfires in Minnesota. If a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused, as well as for wildfire suppression costs.

"Wildfire risk increases each year after the snow melts and before vegetation greens up," said Karen Hanson, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. "Spring burning restrictions help to reduce the number of wildfires, especially those caused by debris burning."

Hanson encouraged residents to compost, chip, or take yard waste to a collection site as alternatives to burning.

