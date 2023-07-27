Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Minnesota

District 8 snowplowing costs top $13M in '22-'23 amid MnDOT's record statewide spending of $174M

A harsh winter proved costly to keep roadways clear across the state, with MnDOT spending nearly $174 million, including the 12 counties of southwest Minnesota.

MnDOT Snow Plow 122122 001.jpg
A harsh winter meant higher costs for keeping roadways open in the state, including the District 8 counties of southwest Minnesota. A snowplow from MnDOT clears snow from Minnesota Highway 23 north of Spicer as a winter storm system moves through Kandiyohi County on Dec. 21, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:17 PM

WILLMAR — The Minnesota Department of Transportation spent more than ever to clear roadways last winter due to the most severe weather conditions in more than a decade, according to a new MnDOT Winter Maintenance Report released on Thursday.

The state spent $174 million for snow and ice operations during the 2022-23 winter season , which is nearly 25% higher than the most recent five-year average, according to a news release. The total includes costs for materials, labor and equipment.

Southwest Minnesota was not spared from the harsh weather, and the costs for clearing roadways in the 12 counties of District 8 show it. According to the report, the Willmar district saw its road clearing costs total $13,342,000, the highest ever. It compares to a five-year average in the district of $9,752,000.

“This was an extremely challenging winter season, but our crews worked tirelessly to conquer each storm and keep travelers safe and moving in Minnesota,” said Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger in a news release.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation snow plow driver keeps the intersection of Highways 23 and 212 open in Granite Falls as a winter storm blanketed the region on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
A Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow driver keeps the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and U.S. Highway 212 open in Granite Falls as a winter storm blanketed the region Jan. 3, 2023.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo

An increase in snow and ice events and cold temperatures all factored into the increased costs. The statewide winter severity index for 2022-23 was 164, as compared to 138 in 2021-22 and 86 in 2020-21.

The District 8 index was 139 for 2022-23, up from 90 in 2021-22 and 79 in 2020-21. The index includes factors ranging from dewpoint, wind speed and gusts to precipitation amounts and type, blowing snow and surface pressure.

Statewide, MnDOT snowplow drivers worked more 850,000 regular hours and overtime this season — an increase of more than 100,000 hours from the previous winter season, according to the news release. MnDOT also used more liquid materials on Minnesota highways during the winter than ever before, adding up to more than 14 million gallons.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation snow plow photo Thursday along Interstate 90 between Adrian and Worthington.
This view from a Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow shows an underpass along Interstate 90 between Adrian and Worthington on Feb. 23, 2023.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

Snowplow drivers in District 8 are responsible for 2,984 lane miles of roadway.

