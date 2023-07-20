6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Federal assistance OK'd for Minnesota recovery from April flooding

FEMA announced that federal funds will be available to communities that are rebuilding and recovering from severe storms and flooding earlier this year

The Minnesota River is shown Friday, April 21, 2023, in downtown Granite Falls where the riverside alleyway behind Prentice Street is underwater most of its length and is closed to traffic.
A pedestrian stairway disappears under floodwaters in downtown Granite Falls in this April 21, 2023, file photo. The riverside alleyway behind Prentice Street was underwater for most of its length and closed to traffic for several days.
Susan Lunneborg / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:26 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Minnesota communities affected by severe storms and flooding April 11-30 will now have access to federal disaster assistance in their recovery.

READ MORE

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday, July 20, that federal funding to repair or replace facilities damaged by the spring storms and floods will be available to the state, certain private nonprofit organizations, and eligible local and tribal governments.

The following counties will have access to the federal funds: Aitkin, Big Stone, Carlton, Chippewa, Clay, Grant, Houston, Kittson, Lac qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Morrison, Norman, Pine, Pope, Renville, Roseau, St. Louis, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin. The Prairie Island Indian Community will also be eligible.

According to the news release, Joseph P. Cirone has been named federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Crash Report FSA
Minnesota
Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi in Otter Tail County
6h ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
Health FSA
Minnesota
5 cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in Grand Rapids, Minn.
17h ago
 · 
By  Michelle Wiley / MPR News
light-skinned hand holding smoking cigarette
Minnesota
Duluth councilors propose ordinance to keep smoking weed in public parks illegal
18h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.001.jpg
Sports
Stingers come up clutch to beat Honkers
17h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo opens playoffs with a win
17h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Granite Falls Kilowatts shut down Willmar Rails
17h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne