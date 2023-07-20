Federal assistance OK'd for Minnesota recovery from April flooding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Minnesota communities affected by severe storms and flooding April 11-30 will now have access to federal disaster assistance in their recovery.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday, July 20, that federal funding to repair or replace facilities damaged by the spring storms and floods will be available to the state, certain private nonprofit organizations, and eligible local and tribal governments.

The following counties will have access to the federal funds: Aitkin, Big Stone, Carlton, Chippewa, Clay, Grant, Houston, Kittson, Lac qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Morrison, Norman, Pine, Pope, Renville, Roseau, St. Louis, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin. The Prairie Island Indian Community will also be eligible.

According to the news release, Joseph P. Cirone has been named federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.