Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Minnesota

Finland's NATO membership celebrated at FinnFest 2023

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, retired U.S. General Philip Breedlove and Finnish Ambassador to the U.S. Mikko Hautala address Finland's membership in NATO and what that means for the U.S., Europe and Ukraine.

A panel of experts speaks about US/European security.
Finnish Ambassador to the United States Mikko Hautala speaks July 28, 2023, in Duluth about what Finland's membership in NATO means for U.S. and European security.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 6:44 AM

DULUTH — It was an overflow crowd for the keynote panel on Finland, the United States and European and American Security at last week's 40th annual FinnFest.

FinnFest attendees were aware that Finnish Ambassador to the U.S. Mikko Hautala and General Philip M. Breedlove , a retired four-star general with the U.S. Air Force and former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO (2013-2016), were speakers on the panel and retired U.S. Ambassador Ross Wilson was the moderator.

They did not know that the “member of United States Congress” on the panel was U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar until she walked onto the stage with the other panelists.

READ MORE

The main focus of the panel was what Finland’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty in April of 2023 meant for European and American security in relation to Russia and its invasion of Ukraine. The panel took place July 28 in the Lake Superior Ballroom at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center.

FinnFest is an annual gathering of Finnish Americans and others interested in Finnish culture and heritage. It includes educational workshops on culture and history, musical performances, Finnish film presentations and the Tori marketplace and pop-up cafe featuring Finnish food.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Philip Breedlove
Members Only
Minnesota
Retired U.S. Air Force general speaks about recent history of Russian encroachment and NATO response
Gen. Philip Breedlove explored the history of Russian encroachment on other countries in the last couple of decades and NATO's response, or lack thereof, during a July 28 presentation at FinnFest in Duluth.
27m ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Before becoming the Finnish ambassador to the U.S., Hautala was the Finnish ambassador to Russia from 2016-2020.

“His insight will not only be helpful for you today, but also helped all the Nordic countries and our country as we debated and dealt with the important issue of Finland and Sweden getting into NATO,” Klobuchar, D-Minn., said.

Sweden has not yet entered NATO, but Klobuchar said a vote is expected to take place this fall.

Breedlove spent much of his career in Europe and said he worked to forward NATO and Finland.

“I first stood on the inner-German border in 1983 as Captain Breedlove of the U.S. Army,” he said. “I served thereafter seven times in Europe, in the Air Forces of this nation and also all the nations of NATO as ... Supreme Commander. I cannot tell you how happy I am to see this great country joining our Alliance, and we’ve been growing stronger together.”

Invasion of Ukraine:

Klobuchar was introduced by Wilson as a bipartisan, results-oriented leader in Congress for the accession of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty, the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and many other foreign security and domestic issues.

Klobuchar informed the crowd that she woke up in Washington, D.C., that morning after voting the night of July 27 on the defense bill, which passed with bipartisan support in an 86-11 vote. The bill included funding for NATO and Ukraine.

Noting she had visited Ukraine in August of 2022 and witnessed the “incredible resolve in the Ukrainian people,” Klobuchar said, “So much of (that resolve) was the leadership of our country and President Biden and both Democrats and Republicans, which is very key to all of this, standing together in Washington to this day, with that vote last night, and saying that we stand with democracies, we stand with Ukraine, and part of this was the importance of Finland and Sweden being part of NATO.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Klobuchar also recalled the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the world as he stood on the streets of Kiev on the night of the Russian invasion, saying three simple words, “We are here.”

“What you now have seen from America, from Finland, from our NATO allies, is a call that I also think (Russian President) Vladmir Putin did not expect,” she said. “We are here, too, and we are here with democracy.”

More NATO coverage:

Hautala noted that he spent part of the day July 27 with the Ukrainian community in the Twin Cities, some of whom were refugees arriving in the U.S. last year after the invasion.

“The basic message I got from them, in those hours I spent with them, was an undefeated spirit to not only survive but also succeed and build a better Ukraine,” he said, noting a special connection between Finland and Ukraine based on their history with Russia. “We do realize what it means when Russia invades your country illegally, tries to subjugate you, tries to take your territories and there’s horrible violence involved.”

Finland’s history with Russian invasion includes the Winter War, which lasted from November 1939 to March 1940, with Finland losing 800 men a day during the peak of the fighting, according to Hautala. Finland’s population at the time was 4 million people.

“This is something that brings, mentally, the Finns and the Ukrainians together,” Hautala said. “They also seek strength from our story. They see that we survived, we managed to build a new Finland, and, after all those decades, we are part of NATO. But, not less meaningful, we are six times in a row the happiest nation on Earth.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar stands at a podium speaking to attendees of FinnFest.
Members Only
Minnesota
Finland's NATO membership provides security to U.S. and Europe
Military and diplomatic professionals participated in a panel at FinnFest 2023 to discuss the importance of Finland and Sweden becoming members of NATO in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
27m ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Finland’s accession to NATO

Hautala explained there were two triggers that drove Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after decades of independence from a military alliance, the first of which was Putin’s demands to the U.S. in early December of 2021 that NATO not allow any additional countries to join the alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We concluded that, if this kind of an arrangement becomes a fact, it would permanently mean that we are left in a gray zone with the Russians, waiting on what their subsequent design could be,” he said. “That was impossible for us really to accept, because our principle has always been that we may join and we may apply, and Russians were trying to take that possibility away from us.”

While Finland and the U.S. have been strong partners for about three decades and Finland has worked closely with the alliance for about 20 years, according to Hautala, it was the “brutal attack” on Ukraine that finally drove Finland and Sweden to apply for "accession," the formal process to become a party to the treaty and a NATO member.

“(Finnish) President (Sauli) Niinisto said publicly the very morning of the attack that now the masks are off, we can only see the cold face of war,” Hautala said, noting it was a wakeup call for Finland’s population that it had to join the alliance soon.

More by Jennifer Kotila:
Uptown Willmar Potholes 062023 003.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi SWCD pauses Uptown Willmar parking lot feasibility study
The study was placed on hold due to RockStep Capital's inability to commit funding to the project currently without selling the JCPenney building.
14h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
proposed.senior.living.png
Local
Willmar Parks and Rec Board rejects sale of parkland for senior housing
During a special meeting Wednesday, the board defeated a motion to recommend to the Willmar City Council the sale of the land for a proposed assisted living and memory care senior housing development.
Jul 28
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A Google maps screenshot of the Bethesda complex in Willmar, Minnesota and the land to the east owned by Bethesda that has been rezoned from agricultural to limited business.
Local
Willmar City Council OKs first step for Bethesda senior living expansion
The council on July 17, 2023, approved the rezoning of land owned by Bethesda to accommodate the project.
Jul 28
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Community Center manager Britta Diem paints leaf petals on a tree while taking part in painting on the Willmar Little Art Gallery mural on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Local
Willmar Community Center programming and participant usage continues to grow
Britta Diem has managed the Community Center for five years this August, and she has worked hard to increase the programming and number of people participating in programs and special events.
Jul 25
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Senior living facility 072023 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Potential senior living development in Willmar, Minnesota, faces several hurdles
The Willmar Planning Commission discussed the potential development at its meeting Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The development also requires the Willmar Parks and Recreation Board to approve the sale of park land.
Jul 25
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Municipal Utilities space constraints 071823 004.jpg
Members Only
Local
City Council allows Willmar Municipal Utilities to move forward with facilities plans
Willmar City Council on July 17 made the official decision to allow Willmar Municipal Utilities to pursue constructing new facilities without a new city hall building at the same location.
Jul 24
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Auditorium 005.jpg
Members Only
Local
Bid for demolition of Willmar City Auditorium rejected, public tours scheduled for August
Willmar City Council on Monday rejected the only bid it received for remediation of lead and asbestos from the building or demolition. The city plans to give the public tours of the building in August.
Jul 21
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Members Only
Local
Willmar City Council approves 10-year street improvement plan
The street and utilities plan calls for approximately $12 million annually in street repairs and improvements, which could mean tax levy and water rate increases for residents.
Jul 21
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Fitness Court 071923 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Willmar celebrates new outdoor fitness court in Sperry Park
The court is the first of 10 to be installed in Minnesota through with the help of grant funding from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the National Fitness Campaign.
Jul 20
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Erica Dischino / TribuneThe Willmar City Auditorium, next door to the Willmar City Offices on Sixth Street Southwest in downtown Willmar, is shown Tuesday. Use of space in the auditorium as part of a new city hall project is under discussion.
Local
Willmar City Council hears new options for city hall including Skylark Center, Block 50 and downtown
The city hall and community center location debate continued at a July 10 work session, with City Administrator Leslie Valiant offering new options to consider: Skylark Center or Block 50.
Jul 19
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

“As the General knows, what happened with Ukraine kind of woke people up, not only from the pandemic malaise, but also just from this long slumber of not realizing how valuable it was to keep our friends close,” Klobuchar said.

The accession of Finland, and soon, Sweden is “bringing all the Nordics for the first time in history ... to the same alliance,” Hautala said. “This will have profound meaning, not only for Finland, but for all the Nordics, including NATO and defense of northern Europe — NATO’s northern flank.”

The U.S. Senate voted 95-1 to allow Finland to join, and Klobuchar told the story of receiving a thank-you note from President Niinisto for her speech on the Senate floor. She cast her vote following the only senator who voted no.

“What I said that day is still true today, that Finland is a stellar example of a country that looks beyond its borders, it has a commitment to peace and stability, it’s an economic powerhouse, it has a sophisticated reserve force of 900,000 strong,” she said, noting that she also addressed her “no vote” colleague, saying, “Perhaps the senator from Missouri has never visited the country of Finland. Perhaps he is not aware of all the technical advances and all the prowess that they would bring to NATO.”

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 5, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 5, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Police squad cars at the scene of a shooting.
Minnesota
2 charged in Duluth homicide; victim ID'd
13h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Louis Williams IV, known as "Blue Lou," watches a play at home plate in a 14U softball game between BOLD and Willmar/New London-Spicer on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Lake Lillian.
Sports
Flippin' out for Blue Lou
11m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Granite Falls' Jacob Peterson reaches home to score the game's first run during a Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game against Rushford on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Sports
State junior Legion baseball roundup: Granite Falls rolls past Rushford
9h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo pitcher Griffin Epema lines up a throw during a Division II Junior American Legion State Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game against Parkers Prairie on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Sports
State junior Legion baseball: Montevideo mounts a comeback
10h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.LOGO.YMCA.jpg
Sports
Tribune notebook: Local athletes set to compete at Minnesota Senior Games
15h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne