Finland's NATO membership provides security to U.S. and Europe

Military and diplomatic professionals participated in a panel at FinnFest 2023 to discuss the importance of Finland and Sweden becoming members of NATO in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Senator Amy Klobuchar stands at a podium speaking to attendees of FinnFest.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., addresses attendees of FinnFest 2023 on July 28, 2023, in Duluth, regarding Finland's membership in NATO and what that means for U.S. and European security.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila
Today at 6:44 AM

DULUTH — A panel of experts on July 28 discussed what Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO means for the security of Europe and the U.S. in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A panel of experts speaks about US/European security.
Minnesota
Finland's NATO membership celebrated at FinnFest 2023
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, retired U.S. General Philip Breedlove and Finnish Ambassador to the U.S. Mikko Hautala address Finland's membership in NATO and what that means for the U.S., Europe and Ukraine.

The panel took place at the 40th annual FinnFest, an annual gathering of Finnish Americans and others interested in Finnish culture and heritage. It includes educational workshops on culture and history, musical performances, Finnish film presentations and the Tori marketplace and pop-up cafe featuring Finnish food.

The panel was moderated by former U.S. Ambassador Ross Wilson and panel members were Mikko Hautala, Finnish Ambassador to the U.S. ; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Gen. Philip Breedlove , a retired four-star general of the U.S. Air Force and former Supreme Allied Commander of Europe.

Breedlove “emphatically” stated that Finland’s membership, and soon Sweden’s membership in the alliance “will make us stronger in NATO immediately.” Finland became a NATO member in April of 2023 and a vote on Sweden’s membership is expected to take place this fall, according to Klobuchar.

“The leaders of NATO have known for a long time that … it would be impossible for Russia to conduct a war with NATO in the north without violating and maybe seizing air and sea space of Finland, and some even believe they would have to seize some land space in order to fight and defend these areas,” Breedlove explained.

The security situation is deteriorating, he said, which is why NATO is trying to make an impact and “trying to get things right in this world, but there are people out there who are determined to bring anarchy to places that we would like to seek order.”

Even when Finland was not part of the alliance, it was more compatible and interoperable with NATO forces than about seven or eight of NATO’s allies, but it could not participate in key planning and key logistical maneuvers due to not being a member, according to Breedlove.

General Philip Breedlove
Retired U.S. Air Force general speaks about recent history of Russian encroachment and NATO response
Gen. Philip Breedlove explored the history of Russian encroachment on other countries in the last couple of decades and NATO's response, or lack thereof, during a July 28 presentation at FinnFest in Duluth.
27m ago
 · 
Jennifer Kotila

“I would just be very bold to say this ... the bottom line is Finland, and soon Sweden, I hope, will anchor the alliance's defense in the north,” Breedlove said. “They have in the past, and now will be a huge part in having that deterrence effect on Russia, because Russia knows now that NATO is linked from the extreme high north all the way down into the flanks in Europe.”

Klobuchar noted that Finland has a reserve force of 900,000 for a country of 5.5 million people, and Hautala said it has the second-largest artillery of all the nations in NATO. Klobuchar also explained that Finland has committed to spend 2% of its gross domestic product on defense and “that is important to us in terms of building political support in the U.S.”

Invasion of Ukraine:

Klobuchar said Ukraine's very democracy depends on the support of the U.S. and the world, noting that Breedlove talked about the world allowing Putin to encroach on other countries in the past and Putin has gotten the message that he could do it without consequence.

“But this time, the world stood up and I don’t think that (Putin) thought that was going to happen for various economic reasons,” Klobuchar said. “I think that our very democracies, particularly in Europe, depend on the strength of this alliance. Secondly, in terms of the U.S. support, that was answered resoundingly in the Senate last night, which is just about as current as you can get, with the 86 to 11 vote.”

The U.S. Senate had voted the night before the panel discussion on the defense bill, which included funding for NATO and Ukraine. The Sentate has shown bipartisan support for Ukraine, with Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell visiting Ukraine and Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer being a strong supporter, according to Klobuchar.

Noting that there have been some loud voices, particularly in the U.S. House of Representatives, who have proposed amendments and motions to reduce assistance to Ukraine, Klobuchar said they were defeated by both Democrats and Republicans.

“I just see this strength … I am still feeling good about that. It’s been a long slog. I never thought it was going to be done quickly, I said that from the very beginning,” Klobuchar said. “Things worth fighting for sometimes take a long time.”

Breedlove also pointed out that Finland and Sweden joining NATO will increase security as well as prosperity for all involved.

Local
 · 
Local
 · 
Local
 · 
Local
 · 
Local
 · 
Local
 · 
Local
 · 
Local
 · 
Local
 · 
Local
 · 
“Economies don’t follow places that are in turmoil. But the strength of Finland and Sweden and the strength of NATO combined will bring us to the places that we need to be in a secure situation,” he said.

Breedlove said his opinion is that the U.S. and the alliance must examine and “maybe” fortify their stated policies about Ukraine in order to achieve their interests.

“First, give Ukraine what they need to retake their territories,” Breedlove said. He pointed especially to control of the Black Sea port in Odesa. Russia recently broke a deal that allowed Ukraine to ship grain supplies from there during the war.

"This is an example of why Crimea is so important for Ukraine to retake, because as long as Russia is in Ukraine, they will be able to control the only large viable port that Ukraine has in Odesa, and that’s what they are doing right now.”

Ukraine regaining its territory will increase security and open up the door for people with money to invest and help rebuild Ukraine, which has a “very intelligent and capable workforce” that will help move Ukraine forward, Breedlove said.

“When you have investment, then we will find recovery, and, maybe not the happiness of Finland, but if you have been to the Ukraine ... you will find that those people have an indomitable spirit, as well,” Breedlove said. “They see themselves as Ukrainians, not Russians. They have a vision for their country into the future. Regaining territory, providing security, security bringing investment, and then the investment resulting in recovery.”

Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
