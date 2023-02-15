99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Minnesota

Fugitive in murder trial in Cottonwood County convicted by jury Tuesday, still believed to be at large

Ralph Apmann, 58, failed to appear for his murder trial Monday in Cottonwood County District Court and hasn't been seen since. On Tuesday a jury found him guilty for the murder of Juan Morales-Rivera.

Apmann_16x9.jpg
Ralph Apmann, 58, the defendant in a Windom, Minnesota, murder case, was a fugitive and considered armed and dangerous after authorities say he failed to appear for his trial on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Contributed / Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
February 15, 2023 05:22 PM

WILLMAR — The man who failed to appear for his murder trial Monday in Cottonwood County District Court is still at large and has since been convicted of the crime.

According to an email from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the search for 58-year-old Ralph Apmann is still ongoing after he failed to appear for his trial on Monday.

Apmann was charged for the murder of Juan Morales-Rivera in Windom in 2021 after an altercation between the two resulted in Apmann putting Morales-Rivera in a fatal choke hold. Apmann posted the $150,000 bail after he was charged.

A jury founded Apmann guilty of second-degree unintentional murder Tuesday afternoon, according to the email sent by DPS Tuesday night.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, officials with the Department of Public Safety still believed that Apmann may be in the Twin Cities area, according to the email.

Officials say any one who’s seen Apmann or knows his whereabouts should call 911. Officials also said not to approach Apmann directly as he is believed to be armed.

Apmann is 5’10,” weighs approximately 230 pounds, has hazel eyes and bald/gray hair.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
